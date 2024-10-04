Motion Twin's Windblown releases in early access even sooner than you think

Motion Twin's Windblown finally has an early access release date, and it's soon, too: 24th October, 2024.

Announcing the news on its social media accounts, the Dead Cell developer also confirmed that from 14th October, you can try before you buy courtesy of a single-player demo that's debuting as part of this year's Steam Next Fest.

Anyone who participates in the demo will get an exclusive Guinea Pig skin, "a fitting appearance for all of those willing to help us develop Windblown in its early access journey".

A couple of weeks back, Motion Twin gifted us a 15-minute peek at the follow-up to its hugely acclaimed action-platformer Dead Cells, Windblown. It took us through the basics and offered a mostly spoiler-free insight into "what it's like to step into the shoes of a Leaper for the very first time".

This new teaser isn't as long, sadly, but we do get to see much more action, as well as get the chance to bop to an exceedingly brilliant theme, too – check it out above (or below!).

It's about to get wild! 🌪️



Windblown launches into Steam Early Access on October 24th!



⚡️Lightning fast combat

🫂1-3 player online co-op

🔥A bunch of insane builds



PLUS! Jump into our Single Player demo starting 14th of October in this years Steam Next Fest!



Details below! pic.twitter.com/NLI2wFcHS6 — Windblown 🌪️ (@windblowngame) October 3, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And last but certainly not least, Motion Twin said it's currently hosting its very own publisher event, La Motion, which include updates about its upcoming rogue-lite board game. Find out more on Steam.

Motion Twin's Windblown was announced at the end of last year. Described as "tough but always fair", it's a combat-focused adventure - playable either solo or with up to three friends online - that casts participants as Leapers, warriors charged with protecting their home world, The Ark, from the deadly Vortex and its Sentinel minions.