Mortal Kombat 2 film poster reveals first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage

A new film poster for Mortal Kombat 2 has been released, giving a first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage.

"Uncaged fury" reads the poster, with Urban posing as Cage wearing iconic shades in front of an explosive background.

The release date is still listed as "coming soon", though as previously reported the film is expected to arrive in October this year.

The film will be a direct sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, a film Eurogamer described as "boring". It begins with a pair of ninjas who go on to become Sub-Zero and Scorpion, but the story ultimately focuses on a brand new character: Cole Young (Lewis Tan).

It's Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/VqRZjJpJks — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 11, 2025

The sequel, then, will add Urban as Cage as well as Adeline Rudolph as Princess Kitana. Rudolph previously starred in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and 2022 Resident Evil TV series, led by Lance Reddick.

Rudolph's Sabrina co-star Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted, The Last of Us Season Two) will also star as Kitana's bodyguard Jade.

Urban, of course, played Éomer in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, as well as the likes of Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek reboot films, Judge Dredd in Dredd, and Billy Butcher in TV series The Boys.

Hopefully the inclusion of more iconic characters in this new film will boost its credibility with fans.

Fittingly, Johnny Cage is an action film star turned fighter, originally inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme - who then voiced the character in 2023's Mortal Kombat 1 game. That explains the motorbikes in the film poster.

Eurogamer described Mortal Kombat 1 as a "false start in the race for reinvention" in our review. It's since received multiple updates with additional characters.