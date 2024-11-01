More than 10m Fortnite players watch Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice headline concert streamed live from Times Square

Tonight's Chapter 2 Remix: The Prelude live event has just concluded in Fortnite, with more than 10 million players in-game and millions more watching via YouTube and TikTok.

As Fortnite's in-game countdown clock reached zero, tonight's event was revealed to be a livestreamed concert held for real in New York's Times Square, where Ice Spice and Snoop Dogg performed in front of a large crowd.

Both singers will join Fortnite's next season, Chapter 2 Remix, which kicks off tomorrow. They'll also be joined in-game by the returning Eminem, who headlined last year's Big Bang in-game event, and who looks to be getting another skin.

An even more surprising addition, perhaps, will be late rapper and Fortnite fan Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins. Players who log in on 30th November, when Chapter 2 Remix concludes with a further live event, will get a cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD skin for free. It's the first time Fortnite has featured a skin based on the likeness of someone who is deceased.

"Jarad always loved to play Fortnite - it was more than just entertainment for him, it was a way to connect with others," said Carmela Wallace, mother of Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins' mother in a statement tonight.

"From a young age, video games were a part of how he bonded with friends and family, and being in Fortnite is an incredible tribute to that connection. I know he would be overjoyed to see how his love for games continues to bring people together across different spaces, just like his music does."

Snoop Dogg also released a statement tonight, ahead of his arrival in Fortnite, beginning with Chapter 2 Remix's launch tomorrow.

"Being part of Fortnite is all about creating, playing, and sharing my music and culture with the next generation," Snoop said. "My son Cordell's a big Fortnite player with me, so when we had the opportunity we jumped on it as a new way to connect with my sound and style. Anyone can be Snoop in Fortnite."

The Prelude is starting! If you didn't quite make it to the Island, you can still catch the livestream on our TikTok or Youtube. It's goin down w/ Snoop & Ice 🔊🔊🔊 https://t.co/hj4Qb3B07h pic.twitter.com/y1wpBDnwo3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2024

Chapter 2 Remix is set to last four weeks, and introduce a new music artist each week, located at familiar Chapter 2 locations. Snoop (who notably is also Fortnite Festival Season 6's featured artist) will take up residency at The Agency, while Eminem appears on 7th November at The Grotto, Ice Spice turns up in week three on 14th November at Shark Island, and a fresh landmark dedicated to Juice WRLD turns up in week four, from 21st November.

Gameplay-wise, Chapter 2 Remix will see the long-awaited return of motorboats, with helicopters set to return later in the season. Snoop's hydraulic-bouncing 1966 Cadillac DeVille will also be available, and yes you can make it jump in the air.

A new cosmetic type, Kicks, is being introduced so your skins can wear branded footwear, because of course. Initial brands include Nike and Jordan, with the latter included in the new season pass.

Further additions beginning tomorrow include a new map for Fortnite Reload, which includes different landmarks from the Fortnite Chapter 1 map, that will rotate every 30 minutes with the original Reload map. A new solos mode for Fortnite Reload will also debut, where players have three lives total.

One last, long-requested feature: improvements to Fortnite's locker will mean you can once again bundle saved loadouts, with space for 200 now added.