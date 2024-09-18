More SNES games arrive on Nintendo Switch

Four more SNES games have arrived on Switch for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Once again, though, Japanese subscribers have received different releases to America, UK, and Europe.

The four SNES games available on Nintendo Switch Online from today are:

Battletoads Double Dragon

Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō!

Cosmo Gang The Puzzle

Big Run

Japanese subscribers will receive the latter two and, in addition, Neo Romance game Angelique - the first in the series, released in 1994.

Battletoads Double Dragon sees the muscular toads joining forces with the warriors from Double Dragon in another beat 'em up. Big Run is a rally racing game, Cosmo Gang The Puzzle is a falling-block puzzle game (better known here as Pac-Attack), and Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō! is a dodgeball sports game.

You can see gameplay of all four games in the above video.

Check out our full list of all games available on Nintendo Switch Online to see what other SNES games are available, including classics like A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, and Super Mario World.