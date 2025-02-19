More Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy crossover cards revealed, with classic artwork and a fresh card type

Wizards of the Coast has unveiled more of its Magic: The Gathering and Final Fantasy crossover, including the cards set to shake up gameplay and the first ever summonable Saga Creatures.

Yesterday, we reported on the four Commander decks based on Final Fantasies 6, 7, 10, and 14, with lead characters Terra, Cloud, Tidus, and Y'shtola headlining each deck.

Now more cards have been revealed to show mechanics of the game and beautiful artwork.

For instance, the Final Fantasy crossover includes double-faced cards to represent iconic characters, minigames, and story moments. That might reflect, for instance, the journey of Cecil in Final Fantasy 4 from Dark Knight to Paladin.

That also includes Final Fantasy 15's fishing minigame - yes, you can now go fishing in Magic: The Gathering - which can be flipped to form a cooking campsite, used to add a food token to your deck.

New double-faced cards | Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

Summons will also be included, combining elements of a Saga and Creature card for the first time, and can be called upon to aid in battle for a few turns - as you'd expect. So far, only Shiva has been revealed.

More new mechanics will be revealed in future.

Summons are the first ever Saga Creature cards | Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

Other revealed cards include boss monsters and cute creatures, like Jumbo Cactuar, Sin, Tonberry, and Moogle cards. Some cards will also be borderless to truly show off the artwork.

Iconic Final Fantasy creatures will be included | Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

Then there are the Final Fantasy Through The Ages cards, featuring classic artwork from across the series, including from legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano and character designer Tetsuya Nomura. As a whole, the crossover is the largest collection of Final Fantasy artwork ever in a single game.

Legendary artists will be featured | Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

The crossover is set to launch on 13th June and is available to pre-order now. More information can be found on the Magic: The Gathering website.

The Starter Kit is available for £15.99, with individual boosters priced at £5.99. The four Commander Decks (each including 100 cards) are available for £58.45 for the regular edition, and £124.99 for the collector's edition (with all cards having a special foil treatment). A Play Booster Box, containing 30 boosters, is £174.99. (Based on Amazon pricing)

The Final Fantasy crossover is the latest in the Universes Beyond series, as Wizards of the Coast branches out to incorporate other popular franchises.

What's more, Hasbro is working on a Magic: The Gathering film and TV series too.