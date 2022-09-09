More accessibility features for God of War Ragnarök detailed

More news about God of War Ragnarök's upcoming accessibility features has been revealed.

Sony previously shared a taster of the various offerings that will be available in its Norse epic, but Ragnarök's lead UX designer Mila Pavlin has now highlighted even more of them, including things such as puzzle modifications and auto-sprinting down muddy roads.

Watch on YouTube God of War Ragnarök Myths of Midgard trailer.

Speaking to Game Informer, Pavlin said that the team focused on four main components when it came to accessibility: Vision, hearing, motor skills, and cognitive understanding.

Features such as a high contrast mode will be available on Ragnarök's release , and will enable players to allocate specific colours to item types, character types, backdrops, "and more".

Meanwhile, audio cues will be able to assist with puzzles by indicating button prompts.

Players will also be able to remap their PS5 controller, with options to customise things such as navigation assist. With this in play, those exploring the Nine Realms with Kratos will be able to realign their camera back to the game's golden path.

Meanwhile, other options that can be enabled on the DualSense's touchpad include abilities like Spartan Rage, quick-turns and shield strikes

In addition to the new features, several gameplay options from 2018's God of War will also be making a return for the sequel. Options such as text and icon size will again be customisable, although these will be "more elaborate than before".

"Accessibility features are not just accessibility features, they also help to improve the experience for everyone," Pavlin explained.

"Ragnarök is about moving into the next phase. For us, that meant including more people, making sure that people can customise more, and making sure that it's a comfortable play experience for everybody."

You can see some of these new features in action via the video below.

An early look at some of God of War Ragnarök's upcoming accessibility features (via GameInformer).

God of War Ragnarök is set to release on Wednesday, 9th November for both PlayStation 4 and PS5.