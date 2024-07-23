Moonlighter developer's new fortress strategy game Cataclismo out now in early access

Cataclismo is the next game from Moonlighter developer Digital Sun and it's out now in early access.

The game was previously shown at 2023's Humble Games showcase, as well as the Triple-i showcase back in April to generate plenty of interest. It's also published by Manor Lords publisher Hooded Horse.

Cataclismo is a twist on real-time strategy and tower defence, where players are tasked with building a fortress and defending it from endless hordes of demonic enemies, all with a unique moonlit art style.

In a notice on Steam, the developer highlights how involving the game's community during the later stages of development has "invaluable potential". It parallels the likes of Hades 2, No Rest for the Wicked, and Baldur's Gate 3 in launching first into early access.

For now, the game includes a fully-voiced campaign of eleven levels, with more to come before the launch of 1.0, as well as a Skirmish Mode, Endless mode, a comprehensive Level Editor, and Steam Workshop compatibility to share maps.

"Over the course of Early Access, more biomes, features, and modes will be added, including additional content for the Endless game mode and new levels for the main campaign," reads the Steam notice. "Even though it's too early to say when our 1.0 launch will happen, we expect to be in Early Access at least through the first months of 2025."

It continues: "It's been more than five years since we released Moonlighter, and we owe every bit of success to our players' support. Whether Cataclismo is your first Digital Sun game, or you've stuck around since Will's grand adventure, we're grateful you've joined us on this journey."

Eurogamer's Christian Donlan went hands-on with Cataclismo a few months back and came away impressed. "But the key, I think, lies with two things: the simple things are very satisfying, and you are never far from disaster," he wrote.