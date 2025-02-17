Knowing the Monster Hunter Wilds release date will help you get prepared for when you can dive into the world where monsters and humans are trying their best to co-exist.

There are plenty of monsters for you to test your skills against in Monster Hunter Wilds, each one fiercer than the next.

Without further ado, here's the Monster Hunter Wilds release date.

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on Friday 28th February for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There's plenty to look forward to on release day and beyond as, for the first week following its release, Capcom will be releasing limited-time event quests that will reward you with special-look armor pieces.

We'll be releasing limited time Event Quests starting the week following release! Take on these quests to earn armor with special looks as rewards.



We'll be releasing limited time Event Quests starting the week following release! Take on these quests to earn armor with special looks as rewards.

We'll have more updates to share after release, so stay tuned for details! pic.twitter.com/HzNT3c1IZC — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 13, 2025

If you're itching to get your hands on Monster Hunter Wilds, then it's available to pre-order now. The version you pre-order will determine what extras you'll get on launch day (though it will be none if you get the base game). No pre-ordered version will give you early access at the time of writing.

Also, if you pre-order on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S before 11:59 pm on Thursday 27th February, you'll get the Guild Knight Set Layered Armor and the Hope Charm Talisman on top of any other bonuses you've obtained.

If you pre-order on PC before 4:59 AM [UTC] on Friday 28th February, you'll also get the Guild Knight Layered Armor and Hope Charm Talisman on top of any other bonuses you're entitled to.

That's all for now!