Monster Hunter Wilds PC specs revealed

Capcom has revealed the PC system requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds, following its release date announcement at last night's PlayStation State of Play.

The game will require 140GB of storage on an SSD and 16GB of memory. Minimum specs are for a 1080p upscaled resolution at 30fps, while recommended specs are for 60fps.

It's set for release on 28th February 2025 across PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements in full:

Minimum required specs Recommended specs
Resolution 1080p (Upscaled) 1080p (FHD)
Frame Rate 30 fps 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled)
OS Windows®10 (64-bit Required) Windows®10 (64-bit Required)
Processor
  • Intel Core i5-10600
  • Intel Corei3-12100F
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Intel Core i5-11600K
  • Intel Core i5-12400
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Memory 16GB 16GB
Graphics
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super
  • AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700XT
VRAM 6GB 8GB
Storage 140GB　SSD 140GB　SSD
Note SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p (upscaled from 720 native resolution) / 30 fps under the "Lowest" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported. SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p / 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the "Medium" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

Will you be playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PC? It's available to pre-order now on Steam.

Over in Japan, there's even an Ultra Collector's Edition that comes with a Seikrat mount-themed folding bike - if you've got over a grand to spare.

I played Monster Hunter Wilds at Gamescom last month and was impressed with its streamlined gameplay, as well as its monster herds and dynamic weather effects.

