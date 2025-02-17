Knowing the Monster Hunter Wilds PC requirements will help you decide at which quality you can run the game, or even if you can run it at all without pushing your computer to its breaking point.

As well as reading our list of requirements below, Capcom released a PC benchmarking tool for Monster Hunter Wilds that will let you see how well you're able to run the game. You can download this from the official Steam store page.

On that note, here are the PC requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Minimum PC Requirements

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds. Meeting these requirements means you can run the game, but at a lower quality.

Graphics - Lowest graphics setting, 1080p/30 fps

- Lowest graphics setting, 1080p/30 fps OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Intel Core i3-12100 or Intel Core i5-10400

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Intel Core i3-12100 or Intel Core i5-10400 GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (VRAM 6GB)

- AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (VRAM 6GB) Storage - 75 GB

- 75 GB Memory - 16 GB RAM

- 16 GB RAM SSD - SSD Required

- SSD Required Network - Broadband Internet Connection

Monster Hunter Wilds Recommended PC Requirements

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds. Meeting these requirements means you can run the game ad the quality it was designed for.

Graphics - Medium graphics setting, 1080p/60 fps

- Medium graphics setting, 1080p/60 fps OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Intel Core i3-12100 or Intel Core i5-10400

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Intel Core i3-12100 or Intel Core i5-10400 GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6600 (VRAM 8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB)

- AMD Radeon RX 6600 (VRAM 8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) Storage - 75 GB

- 75 GB Memory - 16 GB RAM

- 16 GB RAM SSD - SSD Required

- SSD Required Network - Broadband Internet Connection

Monster Hunter Wilds PC File Size

Based on the requirements listed on the official Steam page, we estimate that the PC file size for Monster Hunter Wilds is roughly 75 GB (as that's the amount of space you need available to be able to download it.)

We always recommend making sure you've got a bit more than that free, just to avoid clogging up your PC and to make sure you've got wiggle room for any extras you might want or other games you'd like to download alongside this one.

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy Monster Hunter Wilds.