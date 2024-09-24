Monster Hunter Wilds out February next year

Monster Hunter Wilds now has an official release date: 28th February 2025.

Until now we only knew it was out next year. It's now available to pre-order ahead of release, across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam). Before that, more will be revealed later this week on 26th September as part of the TGS 2024 Capcom Online Program.

The news was shared with a new trailer for the game, providing fresh story details and monsters, plus plenty of cute cats. Check it out below.

Pre-order bonuses include the likes of a digital mini artbook, and a Guild Knight set and talisman, while the Premium Deluxe edition also includes cosmetic DLC packs coming after release.

I got to play Monster Hunter Wilds at Gamescom in August and enjoyed its streamlined gameplay, which ensures it's the most beginner-friendly game in the series.