Monster Hunter Wilds' next open betas will let players fight flagship monster Arkveld for the first time

We already knew two more Monster Hunter Wilds open betas were on the way ahead of this month's launch, but Capcom has now shared a few more details - confirming they'll give players a chance to go up against flagship monster Arkveld for the first time.

That news came courtesy of Capcom's latest Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase, which kicked things off with a fresh trailer. Notably, this offered a first look at the Iceshard Cliffs biome, which join Wilds' previously revealed Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, and Oilwell Basin. It also unveiled new monster Hirabami - an ice-dwelling leviathan with the ability to float and a pincer-style tail - alongside confirmation of two more returning monsters: the spider-like Nerscylla and the Gore Magala, first seen in Monster Hunter 4.

Capcom also took a few moments to hightlight some of Wilds' customisation features. It will, for instance, be possible to customise your pop-up camp, adjusting its layout, adding furniture, changing tent patterns and colours, selecting background music, and more. That's alongside the ability to alter your Seikret's colours and decorations as the story progresses.

Elsewhere, it sounds like layered armour is now automatically registered whenever players craft its original High Rank counterpart, rather than having to unlock it through other means - a boon for fashion fans. Additionally, Capcom revealed Guild Cards have been replaced with Hunter Profile, promising "more features than ever", and there's a photo mode - with settings including camera view and depth of field - that'll pause the game when used in online single-player mode.

That single-player online mode - designed for people who want to play without joining a lobby, and which can temporarily be turned to multiplayer by firing off an SOS flare - is one of the features that'll debut in Monster Hunter Wilds' two upcoming open betas, alongside private lobbies and a new base camp training area for solo play.

Additionally, open beta players can confront Monster Hunter Wilds' new flagship monster Arkveld, AKA the White Wraith. This fearsome beast features "chain-like appendages extending from its wings", and will be available as part of a "special advanced quest" that's described as being "rather dangerous". February's open beta also include a new Gypceros hunt, and that's alongside the character creation, story trial, and Doshaguma hunt seen in last year's beta.

February's first open beta test runs for four days begining on 6th February at 7pm PT (that's 3am on 7th February in the UK) and its second runs from 13th-16th February, with timings remaining the same. Cross-platform multiplayer is enabled for both sessions, and players can transfer their characters (but not their progress) to the full game. Participants also get a bonus pendant and an item pass that'll unlock in the full release. Additionally, Monster Hunter World and Iceborne will receive Palico equipment and a name plate for their hunter profile if they pick up Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 28th February, and capcom has confirmed it'll start introducing limited-time event quests - featuring "special looks" as rewards - one week after its release. More updates will follow.