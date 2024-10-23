Monster Hunter Wilds getting open beta in November, with early access for PlayStation Plus subscribers

We're only a couple of months away from the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds, and Capcom is cranking up preparations for the release of its latest creature-bopping adventure with an open beta for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC that's due to launch this November in the UK - unless you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, in which case you can start early.

To be more specific, Monster Hunter Wilds' open beta gets underway for all platforms on 31st October at 8pm PT or, if you live in the UK, 1st November at 3am GMT. Things come to a close at 6.59pm PT on 3rd November, which equates to 2.59am BST, 4th November.

Capcom notes an Xbox Game Pass Core/Ultimate subscription won't be required to play on Series X/S, and a PlayStation Plus membership isn't required to get involved on PlayStation 5. However, if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll be able to access the open beta early, with things kicking off on 28th October at 8pm PT, or 3am on 29th October in UK.

However you choose to get involved, Monster Hunter Wilds' open beta will features three distinct parts. There's a character creator which includes all the options from the full game, with open beta players able to redesign their Hunter and Palico as much as they like, then transfer the designs over to the full game on launch day next year.

Additionally, the open beta includes a story trial, featuring Monster Hunter Wilds' opening cutscene and Catacabra hunt (along with some basic tutorials), plus a separate Doshaguma Hunt, challenging Hunters to defeat the alpha of a Doshaguma pack. Capcom notes an SOS flare can be used in either quest to play with others in online multiplayer, and it's also possible to fight alongside three NPC support hunters instead. Palicoes always join in combat, regardless of the number of other players involved.

Here's the exclusive open beta pendant. | Image credit: Capcom

Other open beta features include full cross-play support, with players able to register friends across multiple platforms - although Capcom notes this list won't carry over to Monster Hunter Wilds' full version. Additionally, open beta participants can explore a "limited" version of the Windward Plains region, and they'll get a special pendant to download in the full game that can be used to decorate any weapon or Seikret.

Monster Hunter Wilds' full release launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on Friday, 28th February and will be available in three flavours. There's a standard edition featuring the base game, a Deluxe Edition, and a Premium Deluxe Edition. The deluxe version includes the base game and a Deluxe Pack featuring Hunter layered armour, Palico layered armour, gestures, hairstyles, makeup and face paint, sticker sets, Seikret decorations, and a Hunter profile.

The Premium Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, also includes access to three cosmetic DLC sets - featuring the likes of layered armour and pendants - that are planned to release in spring 2025, summer, 2025, and beyond. Additionally, anyone that pre-orders ahead of release gets the Guild Knight layered armour set and the Hope Charm talisman, and there's an exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds digital mini art book for pre-orders placed via the PlayStation Store.

To accompany today's open beta chatter, Capcom has also shared a new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer showcasing a new locale known as the Oilwell Basin. In this burning, desolate wasteland, players can encounter new monsters including the brute wyvern Rompopolo, found in areas of deep oil silt, and the ape-like "red-hot fanged beast" Ajarakan, which is highly active during the Firespring. There's also a tease of a mysterious monster known as the Black Flame, which we'll no doubt see more of in the run-up to Monster Hunter Wilds' release next year.