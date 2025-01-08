Monster Hunter Wilds gets second open beta ahead of February release

Monster Hunter Wilds has kicked off the new year by announcing a second open beta test.

This beta will include the content from the first beta - so Character Creation, Story Trial and the Slay Doshaguma Quest - as well as the chance to hunt down Gypceros, a returning monster for the series. If you took part in the first beta, you can transfer your character to the second beta. This data, Capcom said, can also be transferred to the full game on release, however it stressed the same isn't the case for any game progress made.

Those interested in giving the second open beta a go will be able to do so between 6th February, with things getting going from 7pm Pacific time - that's actually 3am on 7th February, for those of us in the UK. This wave of the beta will run until 9th February, culminating at 6.59pm Pacific (so, 2.59am on 10th February in the UK). Another beta weekend will take place the following weekend running between 13th February and 16th February. Timings remain the same.

The beta is available for those Monster Hunter Wilds' players on PC via Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those who take part will get some added bonuses in the full game, such as a decorative weapon charm.

"Please note that adjustments including performance, weapon changes, Hitstop, quality of life improvements and more will not be present or reflected in the second Open Beta Test build," Capcom added in a video announcing the beta, which you can see below.

The first Monster Hunter Wilds beta test took place towards the end of last year, and you may recall that while it pulled in an impressive number of players, it was a little rough around the edges. Many of those partaking shared screenshots of angular, almost Nintendo 64-looking graphics during the beta's run, with creatures looking more akin to animated origami rather than the fully fledged monsters they were meant to be.

However, Capcom has said it has listened to all of the feedback and requests that have come its way since that first beta, and are "working hard to improve the quality of the game for launch" (which is set for 28th February).

