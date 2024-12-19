Monster Hunter Wilds director confirms PS5 Pro patch coming day one

Capcom has detailed its targeted performance for Monster Hunter Wilds on consoles, confirming a day one patch will be available on PS5 Pro.

The game's director Yuya Tokuda shared details in a pre-launch community update stream covering various elements of the game following its open beta test. PC specs have already been revealed, but in this stream performance targets on console were shared.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X will include a Prioritise Graphics mode at 30fps and a Prioritise Framerate mode at 60fps. Xbox Series S will only run the game at 30fps, while on PC the frame rate will of course vary depending on hardware.

No specific details were provided on the PS5 Pro patch, beyond confirming it will enhance the graphics and will be available from launch. More details will be provided closer to launch.

"The target frame rate we have here was not being achieved in the OBT build," said Tokuda (via translator). "To be honest it was an earlier version that wasn't quite as optimised and there were also some rendering issues with the graphics when using frame priority mode."

The current full version has seen an improvement on fine details like fur and feathers and is "getting closer to that target of 60fps".

The Xbox version of the game has had a similar improvement to PS5, while on PC the development team is looking to lower the minimum required specs, though the details are still being worked on.

Capcom is also considering releasing a benchmark tool for PC to help players determine if the game will be playable on their machines.

Performance targets across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC | Image credit: Capcom

In the stream, Tokuda shared a short snippet of gameplay to show the performance improvements compared with the open beta test.

The development team previously acknowledged performance issues in the Monster Hunter Wild open beta test.

"The purpose of this test is to allow players to experience a limited portion of Monster Hunter Wilds and also to verify various technical aspects such as network load and overall operation prior to the game's full release," it wrote on Steam.

"Please note that the final product is still in development. Certain aspects such as game specifications and balance may differ in the full version. We are committed to ensuring the quality of the final product."

Monster Hunter Wilds is set for release across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam) on 28th February next year.