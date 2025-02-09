Monster Hunter Wilds beta set to get additional day following global PSN outage

Following the lengthy PSN outage this weekend, Capcom has assured PS5 players that it will hold an additional Monster Hunters Wild open beta test "at a future date".

With only two open beta tests planned for Monster Hunter Wilds ahead of its release at the end of this month, PS5 players have not only missed out on playtime over the weekend, but also participation bonuses. Capcom also hasn't been able to adequately test its systems and servers, either.

"PS5 hunters, thanks for your patience and understanding during this weekend’s PSN service issues," Capcom said in a statement posted to social media earlier today.

"To account for reduced [open beta test 2] play time due to the outage, we are considering running OBT2 for an additional 24 hours at a future date. Exact details and timing are TBD, so please stay tuned."

As yet, Capcom hasn't specified when the additional beta test will run, but we'll keep you posted.

The current beta test kicked off at 3am UK time on 7th February (7pm 6th February PT) and will close tomorrow at 3am.

The second runs from 13th-16th February at the same times. Cross-platform multiplayer is enabled for both tests, and players can transfer their characters (but not their progress) to the full game. Participants also get a bonus pendant and an item pass that'll unlock in the full release. Additionally, Monster Hunter World and Iceborne owners will receive Palico equipment and a Hunter Profile name plate if they pick up Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 28th February.