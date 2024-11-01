Monster Hunter Wilds beta has graphical problems, but Capcom promises final game in a better state

Monster Hunter Wilds may have welcomed an impressive number of Steam players giving the open beta a whirl, but many of these players are not especially impressed.

A quick look over on the Monster Hunter reddit feed shows multiple screenshots of angular, almost Nintendo 64-looking graphics. In one clip shared by Magolich, the player looks like they are trying to hunt down an animated origami creation, rather than a fully fleshed beast.

Meanwhile, as you can see in the header image above and the posts below, several characters look like a very basic version of what they are surely meant to look like, and the fellow above brought to my mind a Lord of the Rings' Uruk-hai after a bad night.

"Just beat the demo, it was fun but I think the graphics could be a bit better," one user shared, with their own rather janky screenshots.

These images have certainly made me chuckle, but obviously are far from ideal. Thankfully, the Monster Hunter Wilds' team has said the final game is "already in a more improved state compared to the beta test". It has also shared a few troubleshooting pointers for those still looking to get into the beta.

"The purpose of this test is to allow players to experience a limited portion of Monster Hunter Wilds and also to verify various technical aspects such as network load and overall operation prior to the game's full release," the developer wrote on Steam.

"Please note that the final product is still in development. Certain aspects such as game specifications and balance may differ in the full version. We are committed to ensuring the quality of the final product."

If you're experiencing issues in the Steam version of the Open Beta Test, please check out our Troubleshooting & Known Issues guide:https://t.co/uXLqldIAJ0

— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 1, 2024

Our Ed has been hands on with the game already, and came away impressed. "For the most part, Monster Hunter Wilds strikes a balance between approachability and depth of combat. It offers a familiar thrill of the hunt, of player customisation (the new armours look awesome), and of extravagant combat, but with a fresh world ripe for a bit of co-op action - even with NPCs," he wrote in Eurogamer's Monster Hunter Wilds preview.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release in full in February next year.