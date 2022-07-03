Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Awegite location and uses

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds new monsters, gear, quests and resources to the main game.

Awegite has been introduced as a mining outcrop drop in Monster Hunter Rise, and is used in a number of armour crafting recipes and some Decorations.

To make sure you have enough Awegite to craft new builds, we've detailed exactly where to get it. Not only that, but you'll find info on the best ways to maximise your yield for each expedition, meaning you can spend less time gathering materials and more time hunting monsters. Here's where to getr Awegite.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak launch trailer

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Awegite location

Awegite can be found in white and blue mining outcrops in the Shrine Ruins area. Make sure you have selected Master Rank, and head down to the Shrine Ruins. You'll find the location of mining outcrops on the map below:

Note that with each outcrop, there is a chance that you will get Awegite, so it isn't a guaranteed drop. We recommend opening your detailed map and using the icon search function to mark outcrops yourself. This will give you added info on exactly where they sit. Some are found high up in the cliffs, so make sure to grab rations from the item box to keep your stamina up.

Once you have visited every outcrop, you can complete the quest. Note that your Palico should gather some for you, if it has Gathering skills equipped.

How to farm Awegite

There are a couple of ways that you can increase the amount of Awegite you collect from each expedition. The first is by equiping level 3 on the Geologist skill. This is done via Decorations. This will increase the amount of times you can farm each outcrop. The other method involves bringing a gathering-type Palico along with you. Head to the Buddy Board to equip a suitable Palico.

Rock-Tail Lizards will also drop Awegite, though these are much harder to find and therefore not worth prioritising. Just keep an eye-out as you explore!

Learn how to start Sunbreak - the first expansion - and from there, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough. There's also a monsters list, as well as individual pages on beating Garangolm, Lunagaron and Shogun Ceanataur. For the base game, we have a number of Monster Hunter Rise tips and lists of ore locations, bone locations, weapon types, how to use Insect Glaives and Kinsects, details of how to join friends in multiplayer, how to capture monsters and learn about wirebugs and great wirebugs.

Awegite uses

Awegite is used in a number of forging recipes, primarily the Kamura Legacy set. It also sells for 1200, so is a pretty good way to make zenny while you explore the Shrine Ruins.

Looking for more challenges? See our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak walkthrough and monsters list.