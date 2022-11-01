Modern Warfare 2 Vel 46 loadout and best class build

Vel 46 is an early weapon in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, but don't underestimate it - it can be quite powerful with the right attachments and perks.

Like most SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, Vel 46 allows a fast-paced play style.

Running all around the map looking for enemies and pulling your gun fast to deliver the killing blow is what defines playing with a gun such as this one.

In order to help take the most out of this gun, we have prepared the best Vel 46 loadout, taking into consideration what are the best attachments, perks, and equipment.

How to unlock the Vel 46 in Modern Warfare 2

In contrast with many weapons in the game, Vel 46 is already unlocked when you start the game.

Such as the M4, Vel 46 is one of the basic weapons you have access to in Modern Warfare 2. Because of that, you don't need to level up another gun to obtain.

However, you need to reach its maximum level to access many of Vel 46's important attachments.

On the other hand, leveling up Vel 46 is not required to unlock any Modern Warfare 2 weapon, so keep that in mind before investing time in it.

Modern Warfare 2 Vel 46 best loadout and attachments

These are the best Modern Warfare 2 Vel 46 loadout and attachments:

Barrel: LM Series-7

LM Series-7 Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Stock: Demo RXT stock

Demo RXT stock Read Grip: Schlager Soldier grip

Schlager Soldier grip Underbarrel: Operator foregrip

While Vel 46 is pretty strong for a fast-paced approach similar to the FSS Hurricane and the MP5, it has potential for medium-range combat.

We have chosen attachments that can help us take advantage of this specific characteristic of Vel 46.

The LM Series-7 barrel increases the Recoil Control stat, the Bullet Velocity, and Aim Down Sight Speed as well.

Equipping the SZ Mini optic helps you to aim for farther enemies, while the Demo RXT Stock boosts your Aim Down Sight (ADS) seed.

With these two, you are better equipped to deal with enemies some meters away and the ones that jump right in front of you.

Schlager Soldier grip decreases a little bit of the weapon's Recoil Control, but in compensation, it improves the Handling stat.

To make aiming while you run easier, the Operator foregrip enhances the Vel 46's Accuracy stat.

Modern Warfare 2 Vel 46 best class build, perks, and equipment

These are our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 Vel 46 secondary, perks, and equipment are:

Basic Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Ghost or Quick Fix

Ghost or Quick Fix Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade or Drill Charge

Frag Grenade or Drill Charge Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

By using the Vel 46, you need to have the usual concerns related to ammunition and speed. So, this class build works around both to cause as much damage as possible, chasing one enemy after another.

The Double Time - which extends the duration of Tactical Spring and increases your crouch movement speed by 30% - and the Scavenger - which helps you resupply ammunition by walking over the bodies of dead players - are fundamental to this build.

As your bonus perk, using Hardline is a good strategy since it reduces the cost to activate the Killstreak by one kill. Since this build is all about chasing enemies and farming deaths, this will allow you to set a Sentry Gun faster for example.

Your pick for the ultimate perk might vary depending on what you are feeling during matches. If survivability seems to be an issue, go for Quick Fix since it heals you after killing an enemy.

However, if you are being easily spotted by enemies before you can shoot them, pick Ghost which hides you from the enemy's UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Taking the P890 pistol as your secondary weapon is a safe choice to finish enemies in case you run out of ammo. Keep in mind that this build is not considering you are going to change weapons frequently.

The Flash Grenade works perfectly with this play style since it makes it safer for you to enter a room and kill enemies before they can see and hear you.

As your lethal equipment, you can go for the Frag Grenade or the Drill Charge depending on your preference.

As the field upgrade, the Battle Rage is the best option considering this play style. Using it helps you regenerate your health faster, so it is a great item to have after a fight in which you almost died.

Want to try something else after getting the Vel 46 up to speed? Our best guns in Modern Warfare 2 explainer can help.