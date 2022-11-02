Modern Warfare 2 TAQ 56 loadout, best class build and how to unlock

TAQ 56 is one of the basic assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2 that, depending on the attachments and build, becomes quite powerful.

While in terms of a good assault rifle, the M4 is already a solid option in Modern Warfare 2, you may want to try a different weapon and you are considering the TAQ 56.

It's also worth spending time with and levelling up since you unlock other weapons from the TAQ 56's tree.

To help you understand how to use and equip the TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 2, we have prepared this explainer covering the best TAQ 56 loadout with all the attachments as well as the equipment you should use, and how to unlock the TAQ 56.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Beta Tested + Ground War PS5 Analysis

How to unlock the TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 2

The TAQ 56 can easily be unlocked, because, while it might take some time to do so, this gun is not part of another weapon's tree.

You will unlock the TAQ 56 once you reach player rank 19, which you can raise by earning experience points through playing matches and completing daily missions. Our how to level up fast explainer can help if you want to speed through the ranks.

Unlocking the TAQ 56 will also, after leveling up this gun, give you access to two other weapons, the TAQ-V and the TAQ-M.

Modern Warfare 2 TAQ 56 best loadout and attachments

These are the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ 56 loadout and attachments:

Barrel: 12" Tacshort Barrel

12" Tacshort Barrel Laser: Canted Vibro-Dot 7

Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Stock: TV LPX-434

TV LPX-434 Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 or Operator Foregrip

The goal with this weapon is to have a run-and-gun approach while taking advantage of this weapon's capability of reaching farther enemies than SMGs which are more common for this type of play style.

The 12" Tacshort Barrel adds more Aim Down Sight Speed and Hip Recoil Control to the gun, making it easier to aim right when you see an enemy.

We are running with the Canted Vibro-DOT 7 laser because you can aim faster thanks to it. Although it won't help you with long-range shots and it takes some time to get used to aiming with the laser, it ends up being worth it

To increase the weapon's Accuracy stat, the TV LPX-434 stock is a good option. At the same time, the FSS Combat Grip increases the Recoil Control stat.

As your underbarrel, picking the FTAC Ripper 56 works great if you are feeling the gun needs a boost in terms of Accuracy.

On the other hand, the Operator Foregrip is the best option if you don't want to sacrifice your Aim Down Sight Speed for more Accuracy.

Getting stuck into multiplayer? We explain the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 and how to unlock all weapons - as well as individual pages on putting together an MP5 loadout, FTAC loadout, M4 loadout, TAQ 56 loadout, 556 Icarus loadout, Vel 46 loadout, M16 loadout and FSS Hurricane loadout. At launch, you might be wondering where the Battle Pass and Hardcore Tier 1 modes are, as well as how to claim Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops. Elsewhere, learn how to turn off crossplay on PlayStation and Xbox, get and use Double XP, level up fast, get gold camo, check KD and unlock all MW2 Operators. Playing the story? We have explainers on how long the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is and all safe code combinations.

Modern Warfare 2 TAQ 56 best class build, perks, and equipment

Our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ 56 secondary, perks, and equipment are:

Basic Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Tear Gas

Tear Gas Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

This build is structured around the concept of consistently moving around the map collecting kills.

The two basic perks, Double Time and Scavenger, are key to making it work since the former doubles the duration of your Tactical Sprint and the latter gets ammunition from dead bodies on the ground.

With Hardline as your bonus perk, you can use your Killstreak sooner since this perk reduces the cost by one to activate the Killstreak.

Quick Fix is fundamental to avoid staying too much time in the same place waiting for your health to regenerate. With this perk, you start healing yourself after killing players.

While the secondary weapon can be picked depending on the situation and the type of match you are playing, the P890 is a solid choice. By having the TAQ 56 as your main weapon, changing to your secondary is quite uncommon.

The Tear Gas is a good option to use in a small room where enemies might be or even use it in a tunnel from where enemies are coming.

Since one enemy or another will inevitably run from you and hide behind doors and walls, you have your Drill Charge to avoid exposing yourself in situations in which your enemy has a positional advantage.

As your field upgrade, Battle Rage is a good pick mostly because it works as a secondary method to heal yourself faster after a gunfight.

Want to try something else after getting the Vel 46 up to speed? Our best guns in Modern Warfare 2 explainer can help.