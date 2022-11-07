Modern Warfare 2 SP-R 208 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2 is one of the first options players have if they are looking for a play style based on hiding from enemies and shooting them down from afar.

While players can quickscope with this rifle in Modern Warfare 2, the SP-R 208 is not the best option for this.

It is a consistent marksman rifle for players who want to get used to aiming with a scope and what makes a spot safe.

So to prepare you to become a silent and deadly shooter by using this weapon, we prepared this explainer covering the best SP-R 208 loadout, from attachments, perks, and equipment, as well as how to unlock the SP-R 208.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2

The SP-R 208 is a good weapon for situations in which you are aiming for longer distances.

If you want to unlock the SP-R 208, you need to reach Player Rank 7 by earning experience through playing matches and completing daily missions.

Our how to level fast explainer can help if you want a way to speed through the ranks.

This gun is one of the first weapons you unlock which is helpful considering you will need to level it up in case you want to have other marksman rifles in your arsenal, such as the SP-X 80.

Modern Warfare 2 SP-R 208 best loadout and attachments

These are the best Modern Warfare 2 SP-R 208 loadout and attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 22.5" Elevate-11

22.5" Elevate-11 Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Magazine: 10 Round Mag

As a marksman rifle, the SP-R 208 is great for hitting long-distance targets while also being capable of quick consecutive shots, both qualities that are improved by these attachments.

The Polarfire-S makes aiming easier because it increases Recoil Smoothness and it also increases Bullet Velocity. At the same time, the 22.5" Elevate-11 barrel works in the same direction adding Damage Range too.

Having a good scope is key to avoiding too much exposure while looking for enemies which we can have by using the SP-X 80 6.6X.

FSS ST87 Bolt increases the weapon's Rechambering Speed, which is useful when you need to finish an enemy who hasn't fallen after the first shot.

Considering it might take one or two shots to take an enemy down, by having the 10 Round Mag you have lower chances of finding yourself running out of bullets.

Modern Warfare 2 SP-R 205 best class build, perks, and equipment

Our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 SP-R 205 secondary, perks, and equipment are:

Basic Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Basic Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Resupply or Focus

Resupply or Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Secondary: Kastov 762 or Expedite 12

Kastov 762 or Expedite 12 Tactical: Tear Gas

Tear Gas Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Field Upgrade: Munitions Box and Tactical Insertion

If the attachments were chosen to improve the SP-R 208 efficiency, this build is structured to compensate for the problems one might face while using this gun.

As your first basic perk, Overkill allows you to carry another primary weapon as your secondary so you will be better prepared for close-range combat situations.

Double Time helps you stay alive by increasing your Tactical Sprint and making changing positions easier.

For your bonus perk, you may go for Resupply which recharges your lethal equipment, so you always have a Proximity Mine to use when finding a new place to aim from. Or you may prefer to use Focus in case you need some aid when aiming.

The ultimate perk Ghost is a superb option for this play style based on finding a good spot to shoot enemies down. This perk hides you from the enemy's UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Which weapon you are running as your secondary depends on what you prefer, but it is good to have a gun with the potential to deal a lot of damage to close-range enemies. The assault rifle Kastov 762 or the shotgun Expedite 12 are both great options.

Throwing Tear Gas in the path of an enemy is an easy way to make them easier to hit. On the other hand, the Proximity Mine works as a defensive tool, since you can protect your back by placing them near the entrances of where you are.

As your field upgrade, running the Munitions Box and the Tactical Insertion will improve your experience.

The former helps you with more ammo in case you stayed too long in the same place without dying, while the latter makes it possible to respawn in a specific position, a good thing when you just got hit after finding a very good spot.

Want to try something else after getting the SP-R 205 up to speed? Our best guns in Modern Warfare 2 explainer can help.