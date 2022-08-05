Modern Warfare 2 open beta access, release date estimate explained

The Modern Warfare 2 open beta is on its way, giving players a taste of the gunplay and maps from this year's Call of Duty.

While there hasn't been a full reveal for Modern Warfare 2 yet, Activision has confirmed that an open beta is imminent, and there's even details on how to get a code through pre-ordering, or as a potential drop for watching certain streams leading up to launch.

To help you prepare for the launch of the open beta, you'll find an estimated release date, and info on getting Modern Warfare 2 beta early access.

On this page:

Modern Warfare 2 open beta release date estimate

Currently, there has been no official word on when the Modern Warfare 2 open beta will drop, but given that there's pretty much been a new Call of Duty game every year since the dawn of time, we can make a pretty good estimate as to when it'll arrive.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28th, 2022, which is slightly earlier than previous years. Traditionally, open betas for Call of Duty titles arrive around six weeks before launch, so expect to be playing Modern Warfare 2's open beta sometime in September.

Also, though the open beta will be available to all - hence the name - there will be a period of early access for certain players.

The only potential leak we have to go off of right now is from notable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve. They have previously been correct about the timings of new Call of Duty seasons and betas, and according to a report over at WhatIfGaming, the Modern Warfare 2 open beta could arrive 15th September.

Obviously, this has not been confirmed by Activision - but hopefully the company announces timings for the beta sooner rather than later. There is one such event where we could hear news very soon...

Breach and clear.

How to get Modern Warfare 2 beta early access

There are two main ways to get access to the Modern Warfare 2 open beta early:

Pre-order the game on any platform

Tuning into the Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend stream, airing from Sunday, 7th August at 7:30pm (UK / BST)

If you are pre-ordering, once the beta goes live, you will be emailed instructions on how to play. If you pre-ordered through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Battle.net, you are automatically validated to participate in Early Access for the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.

As for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend stream on Sunday, 7th August, by watching and linking your Activision account to YouTube, you will be in with a chance at winning a code for the Modern Warfare 2 open beta.

🎁 GIMME DA LOOT 🎁



Watch #CDLChamps and earn something new, EVERY... SINGLE... DAY.



And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving #ModernWarfare2 Beta Codes as part of our BIGGEST code drop in CDL history 🪂 pic.twitter.com/RYAtlfeEHw — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 25, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What will be included in the Modern Warfare 2 beta?

At present, Activision and Infinity Ward have yet to reveal any info about what to expect from the Modern Warfare 2 open beta. The official website describes the following:

"This pre-release version of the game will give you an advanced look into the game’s Multiplayer, including maps, modes, weapons, and other features."

In the past, Call Of Duty open betas have included a handful of maps, one or two modes, and a set selection of weapon loadouts to try.

A leak from an event hosted for NFL team the LA Rams, meanwhile, has given us a look at the multiplayer lobby and a small snippet of gameplay. Nothing much beyond that, but it's proof that the beta, or at least a slice of multiplayer, is pretty much ready to go:

🚨 BREAKING #MW2 NEWS 🚨



The first image of a multiplayer lobby in #ModernWarfare2 has been posted and quickly deleted by NFL player Cameron Dicker on his Instagram.



It appears the LA Rams are getting to play the game right now! pic.twitter.com/bcZzcWp0Du — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 3, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For now, that's all we know so far about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 beta. To be in with a chance to get a code this weekend, make sure to tune into the Call of Duty league stream. It's likely that more details regarding the beta will be unveiled soon as well - so stay tuned for updates.