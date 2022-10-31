Modern Warfare 2 'MP5' loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2 - described as the MP5 by the community - is an all-time favorite SMG for many players who look for a run-and-gun play style.

In Modern Warfare 2, while some matches allow long-distance combat, other modes will reward you for running around the map to find your enemies before they find you.

Among the game’s arsenal, the MP5 is one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 to do so.

So, in order to take the most out of the Lachmann Sub, we prepared this explainer with the best MP5 loadout, describing not only the best perks and equipment for it, but also how to unlock the Lachmann Sub.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Beta Tested + Ground War PS5 Analysis

How to unlock the 'MP5' Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Lachmann Sub, you have to level your Machmann-556 to rank 12. However, this is more involved than it sounds.

Before players can use the 'MP5' in their matches, there is a long process to go through. First, players need to get rank 16 with their accounts to unlock the Lachman-762. After that, they need to then reach level 13 with it to unlock the Lachmann-556.

This is a long path, but worth it since the Lachmann Sub / 'MP5' is a pretty strong weapon.

Modern Warfare 2 'MP5' best loadout and attachments

These are the best Modern Warfare 2 'MP5' loadout and attachments:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Stock: LM Stockless Mod

These attachments improve your performance in terms of running around the map and killing enemies fast.

The L38 Falcon 226MM barrel is a good pick considering it increases your Movement and Aim Down Sight Speed.

To compensate for the weapon’s recoil effect, the Lockgrip Precision-40 is a solid option. It also raises the gun’s Accuracy and Recoil Control stats.

By using the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip, you will gain more Recoil Control, while by having the SZ Mini optic you gain a little bit of Accuracy.

And because our goal with the 'MP5' is to have a fast-paced approach to every match, the LM Stockless Mod works perfectly for this gun. This attachment improves your Aim Down Sight, Sprint to Fire, and Movement Speed.

Getting stuck into multiplayer? We explain the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 - as well as individual pages on putting together an MP5 loadout, FTAC loadout, M4 loadout, M16 loadout and FSS Hurricane loadout. At launch, you might be wondering where the Battle Pass and Hardcore Tier 1 modes are, as well as how to claim Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops. Elsewhere, learn how to turn off crossplay on PlayStation and Xbox, get and use Double XP, check KD and unlock all MW2 Operators. Playing the story? We have explainers on how long the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is and all safe code combinations.

Modern Warfare 2 'MP5' best class build, perks, and equipment

Our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann Sub secondary, perks, and equipment are:

Basic Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Ghost or Quick Fix

Ghost or Quick Fix Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

The goal with this build is to help you keep in movement, collecting kills around the map.

The Double Time basic perk increases your Tactical Sprint and your crouch movement, while the classic Scavenger prevents you from running out of ammo since you can get it from the ground.

Since the idea behind using the Lachmann Sub is to quickly look for enemies to kill, Hardline helps you get the most out of this strategy, reducing by one kill the Killstreak cost.

In terms of which ultimate perk to pick, you have two solid options for this build. Ghost hides you from the enemy’s UAV, Portable Radar, and Heartbeat Sensor, making it easier for you to get closer and finish them.

On the other hand, Quick Fix heals you after killing an enemy player which is key to facing multiple targets in sequence.

The P890 works as your emergency button. It is a semi-auto pistol that you can use to land the killing blow if you run out of ammo by any chance.

Because you are going to be running around, entering rooms, and so on, the Stun Grenade and the Frag Grenade are important tools to keep you safe or to hit a group of enemies from which you don’t want to take too close.

Just like with the FSS Hurricane, the Battle Rage is the best option. Once you use it, this field upgrade will increase your health regeneration while improving your resistance against Tactical Equipment and refreshing your Tactical Spring.

Looking for other suggestions? Our best guns in Modern Warfare 2 page can help you decide what to use next.