Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout, best class setup and how to unlock the M4

The M4 is present in Modern Warfare 2 and it's a favorite assault rifle of many players.

It's pretty versatile thanks the number of attachments it has in Modern Warfare 2 - meaning regardless of how the player approaches the enemy, this weapon fits perfectly in any situation.

To save you some time during the Modern Warfare 2 beta, we have prepared this explainer with the best M4 loadout and perks to get the most of the weapon.

On this page:

How to unlock the M4 in Modern Warfare 2 beta

You don't need to unlock the M4 in Modern Warfare 2 beta, since it is the first open Assault Rifle available.

The M4 is the first weapon in the assault rifle's progression tree, and by leveling it up, you will unlock some others along the way, such as the M16.

Whether this is the case for the full game remains to be seen. Until then - make the most of it!

Modern Warfare 2 M4 best loadout and attachments

Our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout and attachments are:

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 2)

Cronen Mini Red Dot (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 2) Stock: Corio Precio Factory (Unlocks at M4 Lv. 7)

Corio Precio Factory (Unlocks at M4 Lv. 7) Rear Grip: Phantom Grip (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 12)

Phantom Grip (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 12) Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp (Unlocks at 556 Icarus Lv. 10)

Forge-Tac Castle Comp (Unlocks at 556 Icarus Lv. 10) Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20" Barrel (Unlocks at M4 Lv. 15)

By using these attachments, you will be prepared for most situations while having a consistent weapon on your hands. The Cronen Mini Red Dot is a good call to increase the weapon's precision.

Picking the Corio Precio Factory for the M4's stock slot, you gain aiming stability and recoil control, making shooting distant opponents an easier feat.

With the Phantom Grip, you will give a boost to your Aim Down Sight speed and Sprint to Fire Speed. On the other hand, the Forge-Tac Castle Comp helps with recoil control keeping the weapon steady.

The Tempus Hightower 20" Barrel adds a lot to the M4, making it shoot faster and improving its Hip Fire Accuracy.

Modern Warfare 2 M4 best class setup, perks, and equipment

Our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 M4 secondary, parks and equipment are:

Basic Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands or Quickfix

Fast Hands or Quickfix Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Secondary: Expedite 12

Expedite 12 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Both Basic Perks aim for making your life easier during the fast combats you end up finding yourself in. Overkill is necessary to use two Primary Weapons, while Scavenger is the classic ability to grab ammunition from dead bodies.

The Bonus Perk can be either Fast Hands or Quickfix. Both are amazing, but Fast Hands is a better perk to equip your secondary gun faster while Quickfix increases your survivability during combat.

As your Ultimate Perk, Ghost is by far the best option considering how long it takes for it to become active. By having it, you become invisible to the enemy's UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Expedite 12 is a powerful Shotgun that serves pretty well as a secondary to use when changing areas or hunting enemies in narrow corridors. It's a "one shot, one kill" type of gun.

As your Tactical, the Stun Grenade is extremely helpful in situations in which you need to enter a room or corridor. Throw it there and enter holding the Expedite 12.

Now the Proximity Mine is useful when you want to take advantage of some covering and the M4 capacity of reaching far enemies. Place it near one of the entrances where you are to protect yourself.

Finally, the Munitions Box is a good pick since you are not going to have a bigger magazine for the M4. It also replenishes your tactical and lethal explosives.

Enjoy the Modern Warfare 2 beta!