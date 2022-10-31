Modern Warfare 2 FTAC Recon loadout, best class build and how to unlock the FTAC Recon

FTAC Recon is a strong battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2, allowing for a safe play style without needing to stay too far from the action during a match.

You can't play run-and-gun with weapon, nor take the same range as a sniper, but it more than compensates with its capacity of killing an enemy with three shots.

In order to protect you from Modern Warfare 2 enemies that may sneak behind you and to help you take the most out of the gun’s potential, we have prepared this explainer with the best FTAC Recon loadout, which attachment and perks you should use, and how to unlock the FTAC Recon.

On this page:

How to unlock FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2

To access the FTAC Recon, you need to level the M4 up to level 13.

Compared to other battle rifles, unlocking FTAC Recon is pretty simple considering it is part of the M4 tree.

After that, all you need to do is to progress in FTAC Recon’s tree to unlock attachments. By doing so, you are even going to unlock another gun, the FSS Hurricane.

Modern Warfare 2 FTAC Recon best loadout and attachments

These are the best Modern Warfare 2 FTAC Recon loadout and attachments:

Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

Support CP90 Grip Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5” or 419MM EXF Barrel

Bull Rider 16.5” or 419MM EXF Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pinapple

VX Pinapple Optic: HMW-20 Optic

HMW-20 Optic Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

This list of attachments is focused on improving the FTAC Recon capability to hit enemies at a medium to long distance.

While this is a strong battle rifle, it is easier to make it shine by taking a good position and hunting down enemies far from you.

The Support CP90 rear grip comes with more Aiming Stability and Flinch Resistance. By equipping it, you lose a little bit of mobility and handling, but gain Accuracy which helps to hit farther enemies.

In the barrel slot, running the Bull Rider 16.5” is the best option because it increases Recoil Control, Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, and Damage Range.

Since it takes some time to unlock it, you may use the 419MM EXF Barrel until then.

In terms of what to pick for the underbarrel slot, VX Pinapple works gratefully since it increases the Accuracy and the Recoil Control stats.

Now, having the HMW-20 Optic is fundamental to making this loadout work since it will help you aim at medium to long-distance enemies.

FTAC Recon has very few options for the stock slot, but the Demo Precision Elite Factory stock helps make this loadout work mostly thanks to it adding more Recoil Control to the build.

Modern Warfare 2 FTAC Recon best class build, from perks to equipment

Our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 FTAC Recon secondary, perks, and equipment are:

Basic Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Basic Perk 2: Extra Tactical

Extra Tactical Bonus Perk: Focus or Fast Hands

Focus or Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Secondary: Expedite 12

Expedite 12 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine or Claymore

Proximity Mine or Claymore Field Upgrade: Munition Box

Keeping with the idea of finding a safe position to shoot your enemies down, this build is aimed at improving your survivability.

The two basic perks, Overkill – which allows carrying two primary weapons – and Extra Tactical – which grants an extra lethal –, are important to help you in situations in which the FTAC Recon won’t work very well.

In terms of the bonus perk, your pick depends on the type of match you are in.

Focus helps you with long-distance shots which is great for Invasion, for example. Fast Hands raises the speed you change between guns and reload them, an important ability if you are in a Quick Play match.

The ultimate perk Ghost is pretty powerful in this build, since it hides you from the enemy’s UAVs, portable radars, and heartbeat sensors.

fter all, your goal is to find a place to stay for a while looking for enemies, making you easier to spot.

The Expedite 12 is a great shotgun to have as your secondary. It makes up for the FTAC Recon inadequacy for melee combat.

The same can be said about the Flash Grenade, since it can be used to protect yourself from an enemy who is approaching your position or to check if a room is safe.

Taking into consideration the situations in which you are going to hide in a room or in an alley with more than one entrance, placing a Proximity Mine or a Claymore will get your back covered.

The Munition Box is a good field upgrade considering that you need around three shots to kill an enemy and the FTAC Recon comes with a total of 50 bullets.

We want you to stay as much time alive as possible, so the Munition Box prevents you from finding yourself running out of bullets.

Looking for other suggestions? Our best guns in Modern Warfare 2 page can help you decide what to use next.