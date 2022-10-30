If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2 disables attachment tuning to "investigate crashes"

The feature will be unavailable "until further notice".
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward has disabled attachment tuning following reports of a crash that occurs when players have five attachments tuned.

In a tweet, IW said it was disabling the feature "until further notice" and advised anyone with a tuned attachment to unequip and reequip to continue playing the newly-launched shooter.

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry dug deep into the beta to get some performance comparisons.

"We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned," Infinite Ward announced on social media.

"If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout."

At the time of writing, there's no further information on progress or when the feature may be reactivated but as always, we'll keep you posted.

Wondering what's happened to your ping? You're not alone. It looks like Modern Warfare 2's ping system has been disabled in an attempt to control "wall-hack" cheaters.

Within hours of reports that a ping bug on your death screen could let you track a single player for the rest of the game surfaced, developer Infinity Ward quietly disabled the ping system. At the time of writing there's been no official word from developer Infinity Ward that the ping has been disabled nor any word on when it may be reinstated, but for now, it looks as though the ping system is only available in private matches.

Infinity Ward has, however, deployed a fix to address crashes that occurred when players were "partied up".

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

