Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny arrives in the West for first time thanks to Remastered release

Bandai Namco has announced Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered. The game will make its Western debut later this year, on 22nd May.

This remaster will bring some lovely enhanced visuals with it, along with a redesigned UI, a new target lock-on mode and English localisation.

On its release, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered will be available across Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. You can check out a trailer for it all below.

"As a soldier in volatile times, players must choose from one of the three factions – Earth Alliance, Z.A.F.T or Archangel – to fight alongside in various story missions based on the series' iconic moments such as Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny as well as side stories including Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E. 73: Stargazer and more," reads the official blurb.

Players will be able to choose from over 100 different mobile suits when the time comes, with Bandai Namco adding these can be 'tuned' for all of the "thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles" ahead.

If you are interested in getting your hands on Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered, you can pre-order on Steam now. It isn't available for pre-order on Switch as yet, but will be at a later date.