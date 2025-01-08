Minecraft YouTuber to present new Classic FM video game music series

Classic FM is launching a new video game music radio series presented by Minecraft YouTuber DanTDM.

Next Level with DanTDM launches on Saturday 11th January at 9pm for an hour, and will run each week until Easter.

The first episode will focus on legendary soundtracks from games such as The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy 7, The Elder Scrolls, and of course Minecraft.

Classic FM has championed video game music for quite some time, with entries in its Hall of Fame from 2012. It then launched High Score in 2017, a radio series presented by BAFTA-award-winning composer Jessica Curry, who also co-founded Everybody's Gone to the Rapture studio The Chinese Room.

It seems clear, though, the radio service is aiming for a younger audience with the hiring of Daniel Middleton, aka DanTDM.

The YouTuber has 29 million subscribers on his channel, with more than 20bn views across his online content.

"Teenage me wouldn't be able to believe I have my own radio show!" he said. "Having studied music production at university and then worked in video games for the past 15 years, being given a show that celebrates the meeting of these two worlds feels totally surreal.

"Classic FM is such an iconic station and I'm really grateful and excited to have been given this opportunity."

"Across three months, he will not only showcase the greatest video game music to our loyal listeners, but with Dan at the controls, we're looking forward to welcoming VGM fans to Classic FM for the first time too," added Classic FM managing editor Philip Noyce. "We have always championed new forms of classical music, from film scores to gaming soundtracks, so I'm pleased to announce this next chapter in our support of video game music."

DanTDM has recently been involved with charity work, donating gaming carts to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children. Additionally, he's admitted he was invited to see the set of the Minecraft film, with some fans speculating he has some form of cameo.

The Minecraft film's second trailer released in November, with the full film launching on 4th April this year.