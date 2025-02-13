Minecraft movie trailer reveals first look at its villagers, and they are sight for sore eyes

The Minecraft Movie team has released another trailer for the upcoming film, which intends to whet appetites and put emphasis on the idea that creativity is key to survival. But, that's not what everyone is talking about.

Rather, it is our first look at the film's depiction of Minecraft's villagers that has caused quite the stir among, well, anyone who has had to look at them.

These chaps are rather unusual looking. "God has abandoned us," one social media commentator said under a screenshot of the Minecraft Movie villagers. Another added: "They look like square cousins of the dad from Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs."

You can see how the Minecraft Movie's villagers look for yourself in the trailer above.

And, just for posterity because it is one of those images I can't actually bring myself to look away from even though I do want to, here they are again in a screengrab from the trailer.

So, what do you think?

Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"Four misfits," explains the official blurb if you're looking for more context on the upcoming film, "find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve.

"Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative... the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world."

The Minecraft Movie is set to release this April. It stars Jack Black as Steve (which right now appears to be Jack Black but in a blue T-shirt) and Jason Momoa as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison.

Away from the big screen, an animated Minecraft series was also announced for Netflix back in May. Netflix will produce the project alongside Minecraft developer Mojang Studios, while WildBrain Studios - the studio behind Sonic Prime - will handle the development.

While further details are thin on the ground, it is said the upcoming show will "feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of 'Minecraft' in a new light".