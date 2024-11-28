Minecraft adds creepy new biome with Doctor Who-like monsters next week

Next week, Minecraft will add a spooky-looking new forest biome in its The Garden Awakens update, which will launch on 3rd December.

The Minecraft team detailed much of what to expect from The Garden Awakens back at Minecraft Live last month. It will contain an eerie garden with pale oak trees, hanging moss and no mobs during the day... but a creepy new enemy named The Creaking after dark.

The Creaking has an interesting new combat mechanic, in that its monster-like bodies are simply puppets kept alive by a new block: the Creaking Heart. The only way to properly defeat The Creaking is to find this block, hidden away somewhere amongst the trees, and destroy it.

As for The Creaking's puppet monsters, it feels like whoever designed them has been watching some classic Doctor Who. (No, not Classic Doctor Who, but Stephen Moffat's Blink, which is now classic.) The Creaking's bodies will only move when a player looks away from them, just like the Weeping Angels. Mojang's Minecraft Live 2024 video even includes a developer saying: "Don't blink." Good advice.

Minecraft Live also gave us a longer look at next year's upcoming Minecraft movie starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

It's been a busy time for Minecraft. Over the past month, the game has finally received a PlayStation 5 native version, announced it will ditch PC VR support, and confirmed plans to launch Minecraft theme park areas in the US and UK.