Minccino 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Minccino in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Chincilla Pokémon, meaning it's the perfect opportunity to catch a perfect Minccino in Pokémon Go.

While it doesn’t have much use in Pokémon Go, being pretty awful across Go Battle League and raids alike, it's a great opportunity to look for the elusive 100% IV Minccino, which is usually an uncommon spawn.

As usual, catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour, although the main attraction really is the chance to maximise the double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

On this page:

Minccino 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Minccino with perfect IV stats.

‘Perfect’, of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

In this case, a perfect Cinccino in Great League has a max CP of 1500 at Level 25, with a IVs 2/15/14.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Minccino will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Minccino:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 748 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 810 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Cinccino good in PVP?

No. No it is not. Minccino is pretty bad in Little Cup and Cinccino is pretty awful in Great League, Ultra League and (unsurprisingly) Master League.

While it has a reasonable attack stat, it's defense is too low to be relevant. While it runs Charm as its Fast attack, the lack of any decent STAB moves means that we're at least one move update away from it being usable. It's also worth noting that once Shadow Minccino is released, the attack Frustration will become it's most powerful, although the -20% defence swing that comes with Shadow status may be too much for this already glassy Pokemon. Return, on the other hand, could make it an interesting choice, but it's still not likely to make this a meta relevant Pokémon.

But, right now, Cinccino is pretty awful – in Great League, it doesn't even make the top 50% of Normal types, so to say there are better options is an understatement. Running Charm, Aqua Tail and Thunderbolt, as it does in every league, a Cinccino will take down a Sableye, Scrafty, Umbreon, Trevenant and even an Altaria, but it will also lose to Galarian Stunfisk, Azumarill, Lanturn, Swampert and Medicham pretty quickly. If you're desperate to try it though, a perfect Great Leaue Cinccino is a 2/15/14.

In Ultra League, Cinccino has a similar showing, adding Mandibuzz, Jellicent and Giratina Altered to its hit list. However, it loses to the same Pokémon as before, with the added bonus of losing to Talonflame and Cresselia, which are both very common in the meta. It's also worth noting that to be competitive, you'll have to get your Cinccino to level 48.5–50, with a perfect 12/15/15 hitting CP 2499 at Level 50. That is a terrifying amount of Stardust to spend on such a bad Pokémon.

Last, we have Master League. If a perfect 15/15/15 Cinccino caps out at CP 2535 at Level 50, it doesn't matter what moves it learns, it's always going to get squashed.

Is there a shiny Minccino in Pokémon Go?

Lovers of the Chinchilla Pokémon, rejoice, for there has been a shiny Minccino in Pokémon Go and has been for several years.

The shiny form of Minccino was released as part of Minccino Limied Research event in February 2020, when Minccino itself was released into the game. If you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Cinccino using 50 Minccino Candy and an Unova Stone.

Minccino's evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Minccino in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Minccino you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game — tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Minccino you need!

What does shiny Minccino look like?

How do you take a cute Pokémon and make it cuter? You make it pink, of course.

Shiny Minccino takes on a soft pink hue, with the inner ears turning from red to a yellowy brown. Its evolved form, Cinccino, simply changes from the usual white to a golden colour, with its inner ears turning violet.

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheSilphRoad/comments/es14fa/minccino_cinccino_line_shiny_comparison/

Thanks to Reddit user dannymanny3 for the shiny comaparison above.

Other things to know about Minccino Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it's double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

The smartest way to maximise the bonus here is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don't want or need. Instead of transfering them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transerring something like a Mewtwo for double candy!

It's also good to note that, thanks to Minccino being a normal-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your normal-type catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time) - don't worry if you can't partake in this week's event. October's spotlight hours are yet to be announced, but check back next week for an update on what's to come!