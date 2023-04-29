If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft's new 10-year deal with Nware "democratises access to play titles anywhere"

"We are full speed ahead in our mission to bring players more ways to play their favourite games."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Microsoft has partnered with cloud gaming platform Nware for a new 10-year deal to stream "PC games built by Xbox" on its platform.

A press release further adds that this will include Activision Blizzard games "after the acquisition closes".

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Can Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal appeal succeed?

Nware – self-described as "the only cloud gaming platform in the market that gives gamers the freedom to bring more than 20,000 video games from their current libraries to Nware" – enables users to access their favourite games on Steam, Epic Games, and Ubisoft clients, and playing them "in the cloud on any device", such as smart devices and TVs.

Both parties were otherwise taciturn on the arrangement – which it says "democratises access to play titles anywhere, anytime without the need for expensive dedicated hardware" – but Microsoft vice chair and president, Brad Smith, said: "While it’s still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today."

Xbox boss Phil Spencer added: "We are full speed ahead in our mission to bring players more ways to play their favourite games."

Earlier this week, the UK stopped Microsoft's $68.7bn effort to buy Activision in its tracks, prompting a furious response from Smith, who branded the move as "bad for Britain".

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch