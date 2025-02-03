Microsoft's indie-focused ID@Xbox games showcase returns this month

Microsoft's indie-focused ID@Xbox digital showcase returns on 24th February, promising "trailers, gameplay, and reveals" from the likes of Raw Fury, Don't Nod, and 11 Bit Studios.

If that's piqued your interest, ID@Xbox more specifically airs from 6pm BST/10am PT/1pm ET on Monday, 24th February. It'll be viewable on unspecified "IGN platforms" (it's officially part of this year's IGN Fan Fest), but expect that to include the usual places such as YouTube.

As to what it'll feature, all that's been confirmed so far is a reveal of Balatro's next collaboration. But we do know at least 15 companies intend to show their games over the course of the stream, with the following studios and publishers set to appear:

11 Bit Studios

BigFan

Critical Reflex

Daedalic

Game Source Entertainment

No More Robots

Panic

Playstack

Raw Fury

Thunder Lotus Games

Cult Games

Team17

Curve

Akapura

Don't Nod

ID@Xbox has traditionally been a fairly long, meandering showcase so if history's anything to go by, expect it to last a few hours at least. There's usually some goodies in there, though, and this year's participant list suggests we might be seeing - among other things - more of Don't Nod's imminent Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, Spiritfarer developer Thunder Lotus' co-op action roguelike 33 Immortals, and (hopefully) Panic's intriguingly bizarre Blippo+.

ID@Xbox will, of course, be Microsoft's second showcase in as many months, with January having brought us the Xbox Direct - complete with some Ninja Gaiden surprises, release dates for the likes of Doom: The Dark Ages, and more. And if you missed the big announcements, there's a convenient Xbox Direct round-up waiting for you over here.