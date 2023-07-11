Microsoft's ID@Xbox Demo Fest is underway with 40+ playable demos
Runs until next Monday.
If you're a try-before-you-buy sort with access to an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, then today's your day, as Microsoft's latest ID@Xbox Demo Fest event officially begins.
This year's ID@Xbox Demo Fest runs from today, 11th July, to next Monday, 17th July, across the Xbox Store online and consoles, and features a total of 47 playable demos.
It's a diverse selection ranging from a rotoscoped "modern gothic fable" in Frank and Drake to Soulslike Pinocchio action Lies of P. There's retro-inspired Victorian horror in Alisa, occult turn-based tactics in Demonschool, pixel-art piledriving in WrestleQuest, gorgeous old-school adventure in Sea of Stars, and trippy rhythm-racing in Overpass.
Microsoft stresses "most" of its Demo Fest demos offer an "early look at gameplay" and warns they "may not represent the full game at their release".
You'll find a full list of demos available as part of Microsoft's ID@Xbox Demo Fest below.
- Aaero2 (Mad Fellows)
- Alchemist: The Potion Monger (Art Games Studio)
- Alisa (Casper Croes)
- Astrea: The Six-Sided Oracles (Little Leo Games)
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Exit Plan Games)
- BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
- Black Skylands (Hungry Couch)
- Born of Bread (WildArts)
- Boxville (Triomatica Games)
- Cell Scientists: Beyond (R-Next)
- Cross Tails (Rideon)
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Invader Studios)
- Death Relives (Nyctophile Studios)
- Demonschool (Necrosoft Game)
- Deserted (Zebik Media Interactive)
- Dynast (Replayne)
- Evil Wizard (Rubber Duck Games)
- Exhausted Man (Candleman Games)
- Fall of Porcupine (Critical Rabbit)
- Frank and Drake (Appnormals Team)
- Knights of Braveland (Ellada Games)
- Let’s Cook Togther 2 (Yellow Dot)
- Lies of P (Neowitz)
- Lunark (Canari Games)
- Marble It Up! Ultra (Marble It Up)
- Metaball (Bucketplay)
- Metal Mind (Whirllaxy Studio)
- Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (Studio Bean)
- Pixel Cafe (Baltoro Games)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)
- PolyFury (Wayfarer Games)
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward (Lazy Bear Games)
- Raging Bytes (Hit-Point)
- Rain World (Videocult)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Sker Ritual (Wales Interactive)
- Slave Zero X (Poppy Works)
- Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)
- Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde (Creature Cauldron)
- Spirit of the Island (1 Million Bits Horde)
- Stonks-9800: Stock Market Simulator (Ternox)
- The Isle Tide Hotel (Wales Interactive/Interflix Media)
- The Night of the Rabbit (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn Studio)
- Trinity Fusion (Angry Mob Games)
- Worldless (Noname)
- WrestleQuest (Mega Cat Studios)