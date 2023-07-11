Microsoft's ID@Xbox Demo Fest is underway with 40+ playable demos

If you're a try-before-you-buy sort with access to an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, then today's your day, as Microsoft's latest ID@Xbox Demo Fest event officially begins.

This year's ID@Xbox Demo Fest runs from today, 11th July, to next Monday, 17th July, across the Xbox Store online and consoles, and features a total of 47 playable demos.

It's a diverse selection ranging from a rotoscoped "modern gothic fable" in Frank and Drake to Soulslike Pinocchio action Lies of P. There's retro-inspired Victorian horror in Alisa, occult turn-based tactics in Demonschool, pixel-art piledriving in WrestleQuest, gorgeous old-school adventure in Sea of Stars, and trippy rhythm-racing in Overpass.

Microsoft stresses "most" of its Demo Fest demos offer an "early look at gameplay" and warns they "may not represent the full game at their release".

You'll find a full list of demos available as part of Microsoft's ID@Xbox Demo Fest below.