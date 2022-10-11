If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft unveils "surreal" Lunar Shift special edition Xbox controller

With "mesmerising" rubberised grips.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Are standard Xbox controllers a little too ordinary for your tastes? Then perhaps Microsoft's has the answer with its newly revealed - and purportedly "surreal" - Lunar Shift special edition affair.

In what way, you might reasonably be wondering, is the Lunar Shift Special Edition Wireless Controller "surreal"? Is it perhaps formed from the whisper of a backward-speaking entity in a red-curtain-clad room? Does it droop provocatively across surfaces like a slowly melting pocket watch? Does it wear a snazzy top hat and rain in multitudes?

Alas, none of those things; the Lunar Shift's big gimmick is that - in a similar colour-changing fashion to last year's Aqua Shift controller - it shifts from silver to gold as it catches the light. This, says, Microsoft, gives it a "stylised, smokey atmosphere".

The Lunar Shift special edition controller and matching charging stand.

Elsewhere, it features "mesmerising" rubberised grey and black swirl grips, a black underside, grey thumb sticks, and buttons that come in a mix of grey and white.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Are CD Projekt's Cyberpunk and Witcher plans too ambitious?

If all that does it for you, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Lunar Shift Special Edition is available to purchase now and costs £59.99/$69.99 USD. Those that like to go all out on matching hardware, can also pick up the similarly styled Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Lunar Shift edition for $49.99 USD.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch