Microsoft says it's ready to let you buy and play games directly via Xbox app on Android, but court ruling now blocking launch

Microsoft says its plans to let users buy and play games directly via the Xbox app on Android are being held up by a new legal issue.

Writing on social media, Xbox chief Sarah Bond blamed the hold-up on "a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts".

Microsoft had previously said it would launch the functionality before the end of the month.

"At Xbox, we want to offer players more choice on how and where they play, including being able to play and buy games directly from the Xbox app," Bond wrote. "I recently shared our ambition to unlock these features first with the Google Play Store on Android devices in the US while other app stores adapt to meet consumer demand.

"Due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned. Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision. We are eager to launch and give more choice and flexibility to players."

The legal issue in question appears to be Google's 16th October appeal against changes to Android and its Google Play store ordered as a result of the Google vs Epic Games lawsuit.

Epic Games successfully argued that Google operated an illegal monopoly via its smartphone app store. Last month, a judge ruled that Google would now have to allow third-party storefront apps in the US next year other than the Google Play Store, and that Android users be able to pay via alternate means, rather than just Google Play Billing.

Google said it would appeal the decision as it appeared to contradict the ruling of Epic's less-successful Apple trial, that because Apple existed it did not have a monopoly, and because the changes would make Android less safe and secure for users.

Eurogamer has contacted Google for more.

Separately, Microsoft is also working on its own web-based Xbox mobile game store, which was set to launch in the summer. In August the company stated testing had begun, but it's still unclear when it will properly launch.