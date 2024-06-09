Microsoft edges towards all-digital future with three new Xbox console variants
Out later this year.
Microsoft has revealed three new Xbox console variants with increased storage capacity, available at the end of the year in select markets.
Two are all-digital: a 1TB Xbox Series X in "Robot White" and a 1TB Xbox Series S in the same colour. The third is a "special edition" 2TB Xbox Series X in "Galaxy Black" that features a disc drive.
It's clear with these new consoles, Microsoft is edging ever closer to an all-digital future. The "special edition" physical console will be available in "limited quantities", but critically there is at least still an option for physical media.
The pricing is as follows:
- Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White - $349.99/€349.99 ERP
- Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition - $449.99/€499.99 ERP
- Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition - $599.99/€649.99 ERP
This is a mid-generation refresh, then, and not pro versions of the console. Microsoft has not announced pro consoles, nor are they expected.
That also means Microsoft is continuing with the underpowered Series S for now, which has hampered the release of games like Baldur's Gate 3 and Black Myth Wukong.
"We're hard at work on the next generation," said president of Xbox Sarah Bond during the showcase.
The consoles will be available to pre-order in the coming months. Further details can be found on Xbox Wire.
The technical specification of the PlayStation 5 Pro has already leaked, though it's yet to be announced by Sony.