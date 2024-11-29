Microsoft is reinstating its £1/$1 Game Pass trial, but only for PC

Six weeks after Microsoft yanked its £1/$1 Game Pass trial in the run-up to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's release, the deal has now been reinstated as part of the company's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions - but only for PC.

As was the case prior to the offer's removal, that £1/$1 provides 14 days to explore PC Game Pass' catalogue (sadly, Microsoft isn't reverting to the month-long variant last seen in August 2023). After that, trial members will be automatically signed up to a recurring monthly subscription unless they disable auto-renewal ahead of time.

Microsoft's next big first-party release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, arrives on 9th December, meaning it'll be available to play as part of PC Game Pass' newly revived trial. Console players, however, will need to pay full whack for Xbox Games Pass Ultimate if they want to play via subscription on launch day.

The PC Game Pass trial is one of a number of discounts Microsoft has announced as part of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion. It's also knocking £50 off the 512GB Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S Family & Friends bundle, and there's £40 off refurbished consoles too.

Additionally, there's 20 percent of a selection of Xbox controllers - including the Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher variants - plus 50 percent off the Xbox Series X Mineral Camo wrap if you happen to live in a coral reef and are looking to try and disguise your machine.

Finally, those searching for something to play on their gently discounted new consoles can get "up to" 55 percent off a variety of digital games on the Microsoft Store. Mostly, these are older, lesser-known indies, but you'll find a couple of Like a Dragon titles in their too.

Microsoft notes its hardware offers will come to an end on 2nd December, but it sounds like the PC Game Pass trial will be sticking around for longer.