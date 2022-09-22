Microsoft introducing option to mute Xbox startup sounds

Turn on your Xbox late at night and what do you hear? A booming animated Xbox logo, probably - especially if you've had the volume up on one of your TV's apps earlier in the day.

Thankfully, Microsoft has heard your calls - over the noise of their own Xbox consoles, presumably - and is implementing an option to mute startup sounds entirely. Yes, you'll be able to tell that Xbox swoosh to shoosh.

The choice of a silent startup is available now to those in Microsoft's Alpha test ring for Xbox system software, meaning everyone else will likely follow suit within the next month.

"We have added a new option which allows you to mute startup sounds," Microsoft revealed in a new blog on forthcoming system software changes. "To use it, navigate to Settings > General > Volume & audio output > Additional options."

Yesterday, the company confirmed details of its most recent update for all Xbox owners, including a game library revamp, voice chat noise suppression and the ability to change the colour of your Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 central button LED. Lovely!