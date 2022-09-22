If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft introducing option to mute Xbox startup sounds

Swooshhhh.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Turn on your Xbox late at night and what do you hear? A booming animated Xbox logo, probably - especially if you've had the volume up on one of your TV's apps earlier in the day.

Thankfully, Microsoft has heard your calls - over the noise of their own Xbox consoles, presumably - and is implementing an option to mute startup sounds entirely. Yes, you'll be able to tell that Xbox swoosh to shoosh.

The choice of a silent startup is available now to those in Microsoft's Alpha test ring for Xbox system software, meaning everyone else will likely follow suit within the next month.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Were Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play a disappointment?

"We have added a new option which allows you to mute startup sounds," Microsoft revealed in a new blog on forthcoming system software changes. "To use it, navigate to Settings > General > Volume & audio output > Additional options."

Yesterday, the company confirmed details of its most recent update for all Xbox owners, including a game library revamp, voice chat noise suppression and the ability to change the colour of your Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 central button LED. Lovely!

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch