Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 studio apologises for issues as it increases server capacity

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 team has apologised to its community for the game's less than perfect debut, admitting "this is not the launch experience we want for our players".

Among other niggles, developer Asobo recently admitted it vastly underestimated how many of us would be looking to take to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 at launch. In a YouTube video, the developer said player numbers had "overwhelmed [its] infrastructure". This was obviously not missed by prospective pilots.

The team is now doing what it can to combat this particular issue, and has increased its server capacity (it has not, at this time, said by how much). Some ongoing issues still remain, however, and our own Matt Wales has just informed me the game is still barely playable for him.

"This is not the launch experience we want for our players and want to apologise to the community," the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 team wrote in a Steam update. "We will continue to work around the clock with our partners and will provide updates until the issues are resolved."

As Matt reported earlier this week, Asobo's latest iteration of Flight Simulator got off to a shaky start, with launch day - in an almost exact repeat of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020's release - seeing players experience stalled downloads, lengthy queues, and a number of in-game glitches. The developer went on to blame the game's launch woes on "the server responsible for handling data requests [getting] overloaded, causing delays and errors".

Elsewhere, it turns out Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 borrowed all its animals from Planet Zoo.

"I called my friend, the CEO. His name is Jonny [Watts], and I said, 'Hey, Jonny, I'm working on Flight Sim, can I have your animals from Planet Zoo?' And he's like, 'Yeah, why not?'," revealed Flight Simulator boss Jorg Neumann. "We actually grabbed all the Planet Zoo animals and stuck them into our world, which is cool, you know?"