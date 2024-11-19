Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 struggles to get off the ground as players battle launch day server woes

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is cleared for takeoff, ready to give aircraft fanciers and digital globetrotters another jaunt across its beautiful world. But in a turn of events almost exactly mirroring the launch day woes seen by its 2020 predecessor, Flight Simulator 2024 is struggling to gt off the ground, with players complaining of lengthy post-install download times, installation freezes, and more as Microsoft's servers buckle under the demand.

Already, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has been tarred with the Overwhelmingly Negative brush on Steam, with players reporting a range of issues - all of which are eerily familiar to those seen back in 2020. Mostly, the finger is once again being pointed toward developer Asobo's insistence that players download the bulk of the game - equalling approximately 50GB - through the in-game interface, utilising Microsoft's servers instead of Steam's. That's traditionally been a languid pursuit at the best of times, but on launch day - when everyone is struggling to get in at once - it's proving even more glacial.

Some users are seeing their downloads stall at 97 percent, while others, having successfully cleared that first hurdle, then report being stuck in lengthy log-in queues. Additionally, Flight Simulator's reliance on streaming means plenty of people are having a miserable experience even if they do get in, with reported issues including sluggish world loading and even invisible planes. "I can only marvel at the depth of the simulation," wrote one Steam reviewer, "as it now feels like Boeing was actually involved in building the servers."

"I enjoyed the short movie about a man and a plane," added another frustrated user. "However, it seemed quite expensive for its length - around one minute. I would wait until the loading screen is on sale before purchase because it does get quite samey after the 70th loop." As for the Microsoft's Flight Simulator subreddit, it's currently awash in some top class memes.

Over on Flight Simulator's support page, Microsoft has acknowledged the issues players are experiencing. "We are aware of user reports of long initial loading times into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024," it wrote. "With so many users initialising the sim concurrently, we have a large number of server requests. We are working to help resolve the issues as soon as possible."

"For users whose initial load is past 90 percent and no longer progressing, we recommend a reboot," it added, immediately eliciting a collective scream from everyone without a high-speed internet connection. "Otherwise we advise waiting to allow the loading to proceed as normal." The Xbox support page, meanwhile, acknowledged "slow download and install times", suggesting players keep an eye on its live status page while it investigates.

Some Steam customers have also expressed concern that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's lengthy in-game install solution means downloads are eating into the platform's two-hour refund window. Back in 2020, Valve moved to assure customers only actual play time would be counted, but it's not yet confirmed the same applies in 2024.

Developer Asobo has, of course, been talking a big game for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 ahead of launch, promising a frankly staggering list of activities, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, helicopter cargo transport, crop dusting, skydive aviation, hot air balloon tours, and more. It's also teased "literally trillions of trees", even the ability to get out your plane and walk a trail - all of which sounds like it'll be marvellous, as long as Flight Simulator navigates its launch day turbulence on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass, and sticks the landing.