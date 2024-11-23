Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 deploys new patch, offers advice for players experiencing "stability issues"

Developer Asobo has advised Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 players to "move your community packages" if they experience persistent stability issues or long loading times.

In a notice appended to the 1.1.9.0 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 release notes, Asobo noted that outdated packages in the Community Folder could adversely impact performance, adding that relocating the packages to another folder and relaunching the game should help.

"If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your Community Folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour," the statement said. "If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your Community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title."

The patch itself also addresses a crash when you select "As Arrival" in the EFB, a crash that could occur when "closing and invoking the Camera menu after changing the Drone focus mode option to a value other than undefined", as well as "various" other crashes across the title".

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 v1.1.9.0 is available now on all platforms.



Release notes:

🔗 https://t.co/fSnNA6sl8B pic.twitter.com/JI0lnyIXGD — Microsoft Flight Simulator✈️ (@MSFSofficial) November 22, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A few other "general" bug fixes have also been resolved, including the missing cursor on Xbox Live sign-in popup, a problem where you could lose focus when creating a new input profile, and a bug wherein the aircraft selection is accessible via the control menu, but can only be changed from the home page.

It also fixes an issue where you could get stuck when accessing the menu bar from any help page.

Earlier this week, the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 team apologised to its community for the game's less than perfect debut, admitting, "this is not the launch experience we want for our players", admitting it vastly underestimated how many of us would be looking to take to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 at launch.

In related news, we recently learned that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 borrowed all its animals from Planet Zoo.

"I called my friend, the CEO. His name is Jonny [Watts], and I said, 'Hey, Jonny, I'm working on Flight Sim, can I have your animals from Planet Zoo?' And he's like, 'Yeah, why not?'," said Flight Simulator boss Jorg Neumann.