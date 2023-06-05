Microsoft exec cheekily nods at PlayStation with promise of no "full CG trailers" in Xbox Showcase

Microsoft marketing exec Aaron Greenberg has teased what fans should expect to see - and what they won't - at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, coming as part of this year's Summer Games Fest 2023.

Responding to Xbox fans via Twitter, Greenberg said that "none of our first-party games in the show are full CG trailers". There will also be "no movie or TV show trailers in our games show," he added.

Sony was criticised by some fans for using CG footage in its recent PlayStation Showcase. That event also included a trailer for Sony's upcoming Gran Turismo movie.

"Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics," Greenberg continued. "Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans."

Unlike last year, we'll be seeing looks at games set to launch more than a year away, Greenberg also confirmed. All in all, the two events combined will last "roughly two hours".

As well as Starfield, we're hoping to see more of the next Forza Motorsport, as well as the long-awaited Hellblade 3.

Microsoft has several long-teased games we're also keen for an update on, including Playground Games' Fable reboot (which Microsoft recently teased will be shown), Obsidian's Avowed, and Rare's Everwild.

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will air this coming Sunday at 6pm UK time. For a full guide to all of the livestreams and shows worth your time this week, Eurogamer has a full Summer Game Fest viewing guide.