Metaphor ReFantazio Trophy and Achievement list

Every hidden trophy, achievement and their unlock requirements explained.

metaphor refantazio protagonist arriving in grand trad
Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus
Overall there are 44 trophies and achievements to collect in Metaphor: ReFantazio, this includes multiple secret ones that will only reveal themselves when you've met their unique unlock requirements.

Before you delve into our list below for Metaphor: ReFantazio you should know that some of the unlock requirements may contain story spoilers, especially the secret trophies and achievements, so you've been warned.

On that note, here's our Metaphor: ReFantazio trophy and achievement list, including all secret trophies and achievements plus their unlock requirements.

Metaphor ReFantazio All non-secret PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements

There are 31 non-secret trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade
Bookworm Finished reading all the books Bronze
At Your Own Risk Successfully challenged the test of courage at the highest difficulty Bronze
Chef in Training Helped cook a meal at the inn with Maria Bronze
Sword Surfer Travelled a significant distance by blade-riding Bronze
Coliseum Champion Won 30 consecutive Gold Class battles at the coliseum Bronze
Debate Me Won a debate against every candidate Bronze
Vista Viewer Collected all drawings of the journey Bronze
Worldly Wisdom Unlocked the entire map Bronze
Globetrotter Visited all towns Bronze
Shrewd Shopper Bought an item on discount Bronze
Blessed Power Purified a piece of equipment Bronze
Monster Hunter Subjugated a Bounty Bronze
Shake on It Obtained a Follower Bronze
Hey, Listen! Consulted Gallica 100 times Bronze
No Mercy Ended 50 battles without taking damage Bronze
Stray Elements Defeated 10 Elmentas Bronze
What's Yours is Mine Stole an item from an enemy Bronze
Tactical Strike Inflicted ambush damage against stunned enemies 100 times Bronze
Stunning! Stunned an enemy Bronze
For Science! Performed a Special Experiment Bronze
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Used 50 different Synthesis skills Bronze
United Front Used a Synthesis Skill Bronze
Archetype Adept Mastered an Archetype Bronze
Archetype Hero Mastered all Archetypes with the protagonist Silver
Help Anyone in Need Completed all quests Silver
King of Cuisine Made all recipes Silver
Hearts as One Maxed all follower ranks Silver
Summon Mask Time Created all summoning vessels and masks Silver
Money is Power Spent a total of 100,000 Reeve using skills that consume money Silver
All That Glitters Made all possible gold beetle exchanges Gold
The Traveller Acquire all trophies Platinum
metaphor refantazio hulkenberg knight archetype transformation
Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Metaphor ReFantazio All secret PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements

There are 13 secret trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Metaphor: ReFantazio - the good news is that all of these trophies can be unlocked by simply playting through the main story.

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade
His Majesty Studied the Prince Archetype Bronze
Skybound Hope Completed the Skybound Avatar Bronze
Mission Accomplished Completed the Montario Opera House Bronze
History Untold Completed the Dragon Temple Bronze
Calamity Averted Completed the Regalith Grand Cathedral Bronze
Allies United Met your contact in the Northern Border Fort Bronze
Out of the Fire Completed the Nord Mines Bronze
On Knife's Edge Completed the Charadrius Bronze
Dark Truths Completed Kriegante Castle Bronze
Coronation of the King Brought about true peace Silver
Entrusted Overcame all the trials to defeat Louis Silver
Star Shatterer Defeated Destroyer Charadrius, wielder of true power Gold
Closing the Book Defeated the redscale dragon from the Book of Apocalypse Gold
metaphor refantazio skeleton enemies outside regalith grand cathedral
Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Metaphor ReFantazio All non-secret Achievements and their unlock requirements

There are 31 non-secret Achievements for Metaphor: ReFantazio, we've listed all of them below along with their unique unlock requirements.

Achievement Unlock Requirement Score
Bookworm Finish reading all books 10
At Your Own Risk Successfully challenge the test of courage at the highest difficulty 10
Chef in Training Help cook at meal at the inn with Maria 10
Sword Surfer Travel a significant distance by blade riding 10
Coliseum Champion Win 30 consecutive Gold Class battles at the Coliseum 10
Debate Me Win debates against all candidates 10
Vista Viewer Collect all drawings of the journey 10
Wordly Wisdom Unlock the entire map 10
Globetrotter Visit all towns 10
Shrewd Shopper Buy an item on discount 10
Blessed Power Purify a piece of equipment 10
Monster Hunter Subjugate a bounty 10
Shake on It Obtain a follower 10
Hey, Listen! Consult Gallica 100 times 10
No Mercy End 50 battles without taking damage 10
Stray Elements Defeat 10 Elmentas 10
What's Yours is Mine Steal an item from an enemy 10
Stunning! Stun an enemy 10
Tactical Strike Inflict ambush damage against stunned enemies 100 times 10
For Science! Perform a Special Experiment 10
United Front Use a Synthesis Skill for the first time 10
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Use 50 different Synthesis Skills 10
Archetype Adept Master an Archetype 10
Help Anyone in Need Complete all quests 30
King of Cuisine Make all recipes 30
Hearts as One Max all Follower ranks 30
Money is Power Spend a total of 100,000 Reeve using skills that consume money 30
Summon Mask Time Create all summoning vessels and masks 30
Archetype Hero Master all the Archetypes with the Protagonist 30
All That Glitters Make all possible Gold Beetle item exchanges 100
The Traveller Acquire all achievements 140
metaphor refantazio protagonist first seeker archetype
Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlius

Metaphor ReFantazio All secret Achievements and their unlock requirements

There are 13 secret Achievements to collect in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Luckily, all of them can be obtained by simply making your wait through the main story and discovering the many twists and turns that await...

Achievement Unlock Requirement Score
His Majesty Study the Prince Archetype 10
Skybound Hope Complete the Skybound Avatar 10
Mission Accomplished Complete Montario Opera House 10
History Untold Complete the Dragon Temple 10
On Knife's Edge Complete the Charadrius 10
Dark Truths Complete Kriegante Castle 10
Calamity Averted Complete Regalith Grand Cathedral 10
Out of the Fire Complete the Nord Mines 10
Allies United Complete the Northern Border Fort 10
Entrusted Overcome all trials to beat Louis 30
Coronation of the King Brought about true peace 30
Star Shatterer Defeat Destroyer Charadrius, wielder of true power 100
Closing the Book Defeat the redscale dragon from the Book of Apocalypse 100
metaphor refantazio nord mines dragon
Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

How easy is it to Platinum Metaphor ReFantazio?

To reach Platinum in Metaphor: ReFantazio you need to collect all of the available trophies, including the secret ones. Though your biggest obstacle will be time it takes to complete the main story (as this is how you unlock the majority of the trophies on offer), a few other trophy requirements can make reaching Platinum rather tricky.

One that could make it harder to reach platinum are 'All That Glitters' where you need to make all possible gold beetle exchanges - which means you first need to track down all of the bettles hidden across the map. The other one is 'Coliseum Champion' where you need to win 30 consecutive battles at the Coliseum.

However, none of this means reaching Platinum is impossible - it just means that you'll likely need to invest a lot of hours into Metaphor: ReFantazio to reach it.

metaphor refantazio gallica and the protagonist on some steps
Image credit: Atlus

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Metaphor: ReFantazio content, check out our pages showing you how to control your party, how to unlock Royal Archetypes and the best Archetypes for each character.

