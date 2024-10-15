Overall there are 44 trophies and achievements to collect in Metaphor: ReFantazio, this includes multiple secret ones that will only reveal themselves when you've met their unique unlock requirements.

Before you delve into our list below for Metaphor: ReFantazio you should know that some of the unlock requirements may contain story spoilers, especially the secret trophies and achievements, so you've been warned.

On that note, here's our Metaphor: ReFantazio trophy and achievement list, including all secret trophies and achievements plus their unlock requirements.

Metaphor ReFantazio All non-secret PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements

There are 31 non-secret trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade Bookworm Finished reading all the books Bronze At Your Own Risk Successfully challenged the test of courage at the highest difficulty Bronze Chef in Training Helped cook a meal at the inn with Maria Bronze Sword Surfer Travelled a significant distance by blade-riding Bronze Coliseum Champion Won 30 consecutive Gold Class battles at the coliseum Bronze Debate Me Won a debate against every candidate Bronze Vista Viewer Collected all drawings of the journey Bronze Worldly Wisdom Unlocked the entire map Bronze Globetrotter Visited all towns Bronze Shrewd Shopper Bought an item on discount Bronze Blessed Power Purified a piece of equipment Bronze Monster Hunter Subjugated a Bounty Bronze Shake on It Obtained a Follower Bronze Hey, Listen! Consulted Gallica 100 times Bronze No Mercy Ended 50 battles without taking damage Bronze Stray Elements Defeated 10 Elmentas Bronze What's Yours is Mine Stole an item from an enemy Bronze Tactical Strike Inflicted ambush damage against stunned enemies 100 times Bronze Stunning! Stunned an enemy Bronze For Science! Performed a Special Experiment Bronze Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Used 50 different Synthesis skills Bronze United Front Used a Synthesis Skill Bronze Archetype Adept Mastered an Archetype Bronze Archetype Hero Mastered all Archetypes with the protagonist Silver Help Anyone in Need Completed all quests Silver King of Cuisine Made all recipes Silver Hearts as One Maxed all follower ranks Silver Summon Mask Time Created all summoning vessels and masks Silver Money is Power Spent a total of 100,000 Reeve using skills that consume money Silver All That Glitters Made all possible gold beetle exchanges Gold The Traveller Acquire all trophies Platinum

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Metaphor ReFantazio All secret PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements

There are 13 secret trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Metaphor: ReFantazio - the good news is that all of these trophies can be unlocked by simply playting through the main story.

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade His Majesty Studied the Prince Archetype Bronze Skybound Hope Completed the Skybound Avatar Bronze Mission Accomplished Completed the Montario Opera House Bronze History Untold Completed the Dragon Temple Bronze Calamity Averted Completed the Regalith Grand Cathedral Bronze Allies United Met your contact in the Northern Border Fort Bronze Out of the Fire Completed the Nord Mines Bronze On Knife's Edge Completed the Charadrius Bronze Dark Truths Completed Kriegante Castle Bronze Coronation of the King Brought about true peace Silver Entrusted Overcame all the trials to defeat Louis Silver Star Shatterer Defeated Destroyer Charadrius, wielder of true power Gold Closing the Book Defeated the redscale dragon from the Book of Apocalypse Gold

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Metaphor ReFantazio All non-secret Achievements and their unlock requirements

There are 31 non-secret Achievements for Metaphor: ReFantazio, we've listed all of them below along with their unique unlock requirements.

Achievement Unlock Requirement Score Bookworm Finish reading all books 10 At Your Own Risk Successfully challenge the test of courage at the highest difficulty 10 Chef in Training Help cook at meal at the inn with Maria 10 Sword Surfer Travel a significant distance by blade riding 10 Coliseum Champion Win 30 consecutive Gold Class battles at the Coliseum 10 Debate Me Win debates against all candidates 10 Vista Viewer Collect all drawings of the journey 10 Wordly Wisdom Unlock the entire map 10 Globetrotter Visit all towns 10 Shrewd Shopper Buy an item on discount 10 Blessed Power Purify a piece of equipment 10 Monster Hunter Subjugate a bounty 10 Shake on It Obtain a follower 10 Hey, Listen! Consult Gallica 100 times 10 No Mercy End 50 battles without taking damage 10 Stray Elements Defeat 10 Elmentas 10 What's Yours is Mine Steal an item from an enemy 10 Stunning! Stun an enemy 10 Tactical Strike Inflict ambush damage against stunned enemies 100 times 10 For Science! Perform a Special Experiment 10 United Front Use a Synthesis Skill for the first time 10 Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Use 50 different Synthesis Skills 10 Archetype Adept Master an Archetype 10 Help Anyone in Need Complete all quests 30 King of Cuisine Make all recipes 30 Hearts as One Max all Follower ranks 30 Money is Power Spend a total of 100,000 Reeve using skills that consume money 30 Summon Mask Time Create all summoning vessels and masks 30 Archetype Hero Master all the Archetypes with the Protagonist 30 All That Glitters Make all possible Gold Beetle item exchanges 100 The Traveller Acquire all achievements 140

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlius

Metaphor ReFantazio All secret Achievements and their unlock requirements

There are 13 secret Achievements to collect in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Luckily, all of them can be obtained by simply making your wait through the main story and discovering the many twists and turns that await...

Achievement Unlock Requirement Score His Majesty Study the Prince Archetype 10 Skybound Hope Complete the Skybound Avatar 10 Mission Accomplished Complete Montario Opera House 10 History Untold Complete the Dragon Temple 10 On Knife's Edge Complete the Charadrius 10 Dark Truths Complete Kriegante Castle 10 Calamity Averted Complete Regalith Grand Cathedral 10 Out of the Fire Complete the Nord Mines 10 Allies United Complete the Northern Border Fort 10 Entrusted Overcome all trials to beat Louis 30 Coronation of the King Brought about true peace 30 Star Shatterer Defeat Destroyer Charadrius, wielder of true power 100 Closing the Book Defeat the redscale dragon from the Book of Apocalypse 100

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

How easy is it to Platinum Metaphor ReFantazio?

To reach Platinum in Metaphor: ReFantazio you need to collect all of the available trophies, including the secret ones. Though your biggest obstacle will be time it takes to complete the main story (as this is how you unlock the majority of the trophies on offer), a few other trophy requirements can make reaching Platinum rather tricky.

One that could make it harder to reach platinum are 'All That Glitters' where you need to make all possible gold beetle exchanges - which means you first need to track down all of the bettles hidden across the map. The other one is 'Coliseum Champion' where you need to win 30 consecutive battles at the Coliseum.

However, none of this means reaching Platinum is impossible - it just means that you'll likely need to invest a lot of hours into Metaphor: ReFantazio to reach it.

Image credit: Atlus

