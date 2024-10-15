Metaphor ReFantazio Trophy and Achievement list
Every hidden trophy, achievement and their unlock requirements explained.
Overall there are 44 trophies and achievements to collect in Metaphor: ReFantazio, this includes multiple secret ones that will only reveal themselves when you've met their unique unlock requirements.
Before you delve into our list below for Metaphor: ReFantazio you should know that some of the unlock requirements may contain story spoilers, especially the secret trophies and achievements, so you've been warned.
On that note, here's our Metaphor: ReFantazio trophy and achievement list, including all secret trophies and achievements plus their unlock requirements.
Metaphor ReFantazio All non-secret PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements
There are 31 non-secret trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|Bookworm
|Finished reading all the books
|Bronze
|At Your Own Risk
|Successfully challenged the test of courage at the highest difficulty
|Bronze
|Chef in Training
|Helped cook a meal at the inn with Maria
|Bronze
|Sword Surfer
|Travelled a significant distance by blade-riding
|Bronze
|Coliseum Champion
|Won 30 consecutive Gold Class battles at the coliseum
|Bronze
|Debate Me
|Won a debate against every candidate
|Bronze
|Vista Viewer
|Collected all drawings of the journey
|Bronze
|Worldly Wisdom
|Unlocked the entire map
|Bronze
|Globetrotter
|Visited all towns
|Bronze
|Shrewd Shopper
|Bought an item on discount
|Bronze
|Blessed Power
|Purified a piece of equipment
|Bronze
|Monster Hunter
|Subjugated a Bounty
|Bronze
|Shake on It
|Obtained a Follower
|Bronze
|Hey, Listen!
|Consulted Gallica 100 times
|Bronze
|No Mercy
|Ended 50 battles without taking damage
|Bronze
|Stray Elements
|Defeated 10 Elmentas
|Bronze
|What's Yours is Mine
|Stole an item from an enemy
|Bronze
|Tactical Strike
|Inflicted ambush damage against stunned enemies 100 times
|Bronze
|Stunning!
|Stunned an enemy
|Bronze
|For Science!
|Performed a Special Experiment
|Bronze
|Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
|Used 50 different Synthesis skills
|Bronze
|United Front
|Used a Synthesis Skill
|Bronze
|Archetype Adept
|Mastered an Archetype
|Bronze
|Archetype Hero
|Mastered all Archetypes with the protagonist
|Silver
|Help Anyone in Need
|Completed all quests
|Silver
|King of Cuisine
|Made all recipes
|Silver
|Hearts as One
|Maxed all follower ranks
|Silver
|Summon Mask Time
|Created all summoning vessels and masks
|Silver
|Money is Power
|Spent a total of 100,000 Reeve using skills that consume money
|Silver
|All That Glitters
|Made all possible gold beetle exchanges
|Gold
|The Traveller
|Acquire all trophies
|Platinum
Metaphor ReFantazio All secret PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements
There are 13 secret trophies for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Metaphor: ReFantazio - the good news is that all of these trophies can be unlocked by simply playting through the main story.
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|His Majesty
|Studied the Prince Archetype
|Bronze
|Skybound Hope
|Completed the Skybound Avatar
|Bronze
|Mission Accomplished
|Completed the Montario Opera House
|Bronze
|History Untold
|Completed the Dragon Temple
|Bronze
|Calamity Averted
|Completed the Regalith Grand Cathedral
|Bronze
|Allies United
|Met your contact in the Northern Border Fort
|Bronze
|Out of the Fire
|Completed the Nord Mines
|Bronze
|On Knife's Edge
|Completed the Charadrius
|Bronze
|Dark Truths
|Completed Kriegante Castle
|Bronze
|Coronation of the King
|Brought about true peace
|Silver
|Entrusted
|Overcame all the trials to defeat Louis
|Silver
|Star Shatterer
|Defeated Destroyer Charadrius, wielder of true power
|Gold
|Closing the Book
|Defeated the redscale dragon from the Book of Apocalypse
|Gold
Metaphor ReFantazio All non-secret Achievements and their unlock requirements
There are 31 non-secret Achievements for Metaphor: ReFantazio, we've listed all of them below along with their unique unlock requirements.
|Achievement
|Unlock Requirement
|Score
|Bookworm
|Finish reading all books
|10
|At Your Own Risk
|Successfully challenge the test of courage at the highest difficulty
|10
|Chef in Training
|Help cook at meal at the inn with Maria
|10
|Sword Surfer
|Travel a significant distance by blade riding
|10
|Coliseum Champion
|Win 30 consecutive Gold Class battles at the Coliseum
|10
|Debate Me
|Win debates against all candidates
|10
|Vista Viewer
|Collect all drawings of the journey
|10
|Wordly Wisdom
|Unlock the entire map
|10
|Globetrotter
|Visit all towns
|10
|Shrewd Shopper
|Buy an item on discount
|10
|Blessed Power
|Purify a piece of equipment
|10
|Monster Hunter
|Subjugate a bounty
|10
|Shake on It
|Obtain a follower
|10
|Hey, Listen!
|Consult Gallica 100 times
|10
|No Mercy
|End 50 battles without taking damage
|10
|Stray Elements
|Defeat 10 Elmentas
|10
|What's Yours is Mine
|Steal an item from an enemy
|10
|Stunning!
|Stun an enemy
|10
|Tactical Strike
|Inflict ambush damage against stunned enemies 100 times
|10
|For Science!
|Perform a Special Experiment
|10
|United Front
|Use a Synthesis Skill for the first time
|10
|Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
|Use 50 different Synthesis Skills
|10
|Archetype Adept
|Master an Archetype
|10
|Help Anyone in Need
|Complete all quests
|30
|King of Cuisine
|Make all recipes
|30
|Hearts as One
|Max all Follower ranks
|30
|Money is Power
|Spend a total of 100,000 Reeve using skills that consume money
|30
|Summon Mask Time
|Create all summoning vessels and masks
|30
|Archetype Hero
|Master all the Archetypes with the Protagonist
|30
|All That Glitters
|Make all possible Gold Beetle item exchanges
|100
|The Traveller
|Acquire all achievements
|140
Metaphor ReFantazio All secret Achievements and their unlock requirements
There are 13 secret Achievements to collect in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Luckily, all of them can be obtained by simply making your wait through the main story and discovering the many twists and turns that await...
|Achievement
|Unlock Requirement
|Score
|His Majesty
|Study the Prince Archetype
|10
|Skybound Hope
|Complete the Skybound Avatar
|10
|Mission Accomplished
|Complete Montario Opera House
|10
|History Untold
|Complete the Dragon Temple
|10
|On Knife's Edge
|Complete the Charadrius
|10
|Dark Truths
|Complete Kriegante Castle
|10
|Calamity Averted
|Complete Regalith Grand Cathedral
|10
|Out of the Fire
|Complete the Nord Mines
|10
|Allies United
|Complete the Northern Border Fort
|10
|Entrusted
|Overcome all trials to beat Louis
|30
|Coronation of the King
|Brought about true peace
|30
|Star Shatterer
|Defeat Destroyer Charadrius, wielder of true power
|100
|Closing the Book
|Defeat the redscale dragon from the Book of Apocalypse
|100
How easy is it to Platinum Metaphor ReFantazio?
To reach Platinum in Metaphor: ReFantazio you need to collect all of the available trophies, including the secret ones. Though your biggest obstacle will be time it takes to complete the main story (as this is how you unlock the majority of the trophies on offer), a few other trophy requirements can make reaching Platinum rather tricky.
One that could make it harder to reach platinum are 'All That Glitters' where you need to make all possible gold beetle exchanges - which means you first need to track down all of the bettles hidden across the map. The other one is 'Coliseum Champion' where you need to win 30 consecutive battles at the Coliseum.
However, none of this means reaching Platinum is impossible - it just means that you'll likely need to invest a lot of hours into Metaphor: ReFantazio to reach it.
