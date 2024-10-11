Metaphor: ReFantazio surpasses 1m sales on launch day to become fastest-selling Atlus game

Metaphor: ReFantazio, released by Atlus today, has already surpassed a million units sold.

That makes it the fastest-selling Atlus game ever. Previously that record was held by Persona 3 Reload released earlier this year, which reached the same sales figure in under a week.

Atlus shared the news with a new illustration from character designer Shigenori Soejima to celebrate.

Before the release of Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5 Royal's multi-platform release took two months to reach 1.3m units sold.

Image credit: Atlus

Over on Steam, Metaphor: ReFantazio is also off to a good start. It's already reached a peak concurrent player count of over 42,000 at the time of writing - and that's continuing to rise (thanks SteamDB).

That's already ahead of Persona 5 Royal, which has a peak concurrent player count of 35,474. Persona 3 Reload has a peak of 45,002, which surely Metaphor will beat imminently.

In all, it's looking like Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to be a great success for Atlus. It's the biggest new franchise for the RPG maker since Persona and takes place in a high fantasy world - a first for the company.

"Persona veteran Atlus flexes its expertise with a fresh take on high fantasy. What it lacks in subtlety, it makes up for in grandeur and heart," reads our Eurogamer Metaphor: ReFantazio review.