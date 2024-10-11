Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral walkthrough

The Regalith Grand Cathedral dungeon in Metaphor: ReFantazio is the first big dungeon you'll enter outside of the tutorial in the main story. Plenty of enemies await you and the key to getting through this one is patience, plus knowing when to make a retreat to gather more items or rest your party.

This guide will take you through the dungeon in Metaphor: ReFantazio after you fight undead Grius as this is when you can properly begin to explore the Grand Cathedral. You can leave the dungeon at any point through Magla Hollows, but we recommend stocking up on Medicinal Items and cures before your first time entering it. Remember - you have a deadline on your calendar to complete this dungeon so don't get too complacent.

Here's our Metaphor: ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral dungeon walkthrough on 'Normal' mode.

Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral Prayer Chamber walkthrough

Head into the dungeon through the mausoleum entrance and keep following the path forward to the point where you fought Undead Grius and you'll meet a Paripus Woman. After a brief conversation you'll agree to helping find her friend further inside.

Once this conversation is over you'll have unlocked the 'A Friend In Need' request. To fulfil this and get further into the Cathedral you need continue past her and through the main doors to the north.

How to find the Paripus Woman's friend in Regalith Grand Cathedral in Metaphor ReFantazio

When you've opened the door keep walking up the long set of stairs in front of you until you come to an area at the top with three Watchdog Hundo enemies in it.

Once you've dealt with them, head through the door on the right between the two statues and this will bring you out into a medium-sized chamber that's littered with corpses. When you're in here, follow the path to the right and you'll have your first encounter with a Blue Elementa - attack this a couple of times and its turn it will run away (don't worry, this is meant to happen.)

From here, look to the left of the area you're in and you should find a large statue in the middle of the space. Behind this statue is a Rusted Longarm weapon and also a couple of Watchdog Hundos and Mad Watchdog Hundos here, so be mindful of those as they can ambush you from behind the statue.

You should also be able to sense a Treasure Chest behind some rubble here but you can't get to that yet, so keep pressing forward for now.

Now head back to the point where you entered this room and through the door directly opposite you here. Head into the room here and you'll find some Expensive Medicine in the left corner behind some barrels and an entrance to a Magla Hollow directly opposite you.

Enter the Magla Hollow if you want to have a rest somewhere safe, save your game, travel to another Magla Chamber you've found in the dungeon (though at this point there are no others), or simply chat to your allies. You can also leave the dungeon from here if you want to go back to the outside world to rest your team for the night to recover all of their HP and MP.

From exiting the Magla Hollow, head up the stairs to your left and keep following the path upwards until you encounter another Mad Watchdog Hundo trio. Defeat them or ignore them, and head up the stairs to the left until you reach a large door. More Watchdog Hundos will be up here.

Head through the door and it will bring you out into the first large room of the dungeon. Here, you'll learn that there are hostages beind locked in a room and you need to find the key to get them out.

Metaphor ReFantazio key to free the hostages location

To find the key to free the hostages in Metaphor: ReFantazio you need to head down the stairs on your left, collecting the Noble's Scriptures item along the way, and follow them until they bring you out to the lower floor.

At the foot of the stairs head forwards and you'll encounter another Watchdog Hundo, deal with them then continue moving forwards until you see an open door on your right. Head through here and look at the doorway instantly on your left, you'll find that a guard is sleeping on the job - which is great news for you. Don't bother with attacking them, they shouldn't wake up.

The key for the hostages is on a round table in the far right corner of this room from where the guard is sleeping.

Collect the key and head back outside the room. With your back to the sleeping guard head to the left to find Great Fairy Dust among some corpses. Then head through the door to the right of this to find the Treasure Chest behind the rubble that you couldn't reach earlier - open it to collect the Gambler's Jewel.

Once you've got this head back past the sleeping guard and back up the stairs you used to get down to this level. On your right you should find a locked door - if you've not interacted with it already then you'll learn that this is where the hostages are being kept.

Interact with the door to unlock it and head inside to free the hostages. Unfortunately, you'll find the Paripus Woman's friend among the dead. This completes the 'A Friend in Need' request which rewards you with 5,000 Reeve. After learning the woman's name is Catherina you'll create a bond with her and learn the 'Brawler' Archetype.

Once Catherina leaves you'll find that More's cat is in the room too, in the form of a Mirage. You can interact with the Mirage Cat at any point you find it during any dungeon. You can pet it to save your progress, visit Akademia or return to the entrance of the dungeon.

Also, in the room you found the hostages in don't forget to open the Treasure Chest to collect Exorcist Knuckles.

How to reach the second floor of Regalith Grand Cathedral in Metaphor ReFantazio

Your next job is to reach the second floor of the Cathedral, so let's get moving there's still a lot to do.

Exit the room you found the hostages in, head down the stairs to your left until you reach the lower floor and keep walking along the path here until you come to the point where a bridge connects the side you're on to the opposite one.

There are guards patrolling this alongside some more Mad Watchdog Hundos but on a 'normal' difficulty they were pretty easy to take out. When you've dealt with them make sure to collect the Apprentice's Mace weapon on the corner of one of the flower boxes.

Continue across the bridge then head to your right and down the stairs (ignore the door you find along here, it's blocked if you open it). When you're on the lower floor you'll encounter some more Hundo enemies that you can fight if you want but you do not want to engage the white ones. They're really strong and not worth the effort really.

From the point you leave the stairs look for the rubble pile on your left. Collect the item here to obtain Rusted Armour.

Then face the main exit of this area that the herd of Hundos are guarding and you should be able to see a single white one patrolling the area just in front of it. Wait for it to go to the left side of the area and then dash over to the item on the right which is some Ariadne's Thread.

Now, head back to the bridge where you fought the guards earlier and face the direction of the door we told you to ignore earlier on. From here, head to the left and follow the path here up some stairs until you run into more Watchdog Hundos and deal with them before moving on. The way we're taking you will help you sneak past the pack of enemies on the ground.

From the area you're on look for the small set of stairs leading down to your left, more Watchdog Hundos will be here but you can deal with them without alerting the larger pack on the ground. Once you've done so, head through the large triangle doorway leading into the next room behind the Hundos.

This will bring you out into a room with a huge staircase in it and, after some dialogue, your party will climb this to the second floor.

Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Catherdral Treasure Chest Key location

At the top of the stairs head forwards and you'll find another Magla Hollow on your right. We advise saving here (and at every one you find) so any progress you've made until now won't be lost.

Then, exit the Magla Hollow and head to your right towards the Treasure Chest. You can't open this yet though as you need the Treasure Chest Key. From the chest, head through the door to the left where you'll run into more enemies created by the Necromancer.

Deal with them and follow the hall around to the left. Here, you'll come to a large statue in the middle of the room.

From the statue head to the left and you should find a doorway here (the rest are blocked). Enter the room here and defeat the enemies within to collect some Gilded Cutlery on the table with the candle on it.

Head back outside and, from the statue head right, and you should encounter the Blue Elementa again, deal with this as you did earlier to get it to run away but be mindful of the larger enemy prowling the hall - try to avoid engaging them if you can.

Where the larger enemy is walking the hall, look to the right with your back to the statue and follow the path forward. Then, head through the first door on your right where you'll find a Dying Monk against some bookshelves.

There's also some Ailment Absolution to the left of the main door too. Speak to the Monk if you wish, then look to the left of them - there will be some barrels here. Smash the barrels to reveal a small opening in the wall.

Head through this opening and find the dead guard on the floor that's got a green glowing object on them - interact with them to collect the Guest Room Key.

Once you've grabbed this head back out to the hall again where you entered the room from and head right, there should be another door here. Head in here to collect the Mundane Threads from the bed, then head back to the Treasure Chest. We recommend visiting the nearby Magla Chamber at this point to save, and if needed, return to civilisation to replenlish your team's HP, MP and to buy more supplies if you need them.

Once you're ready, stand at the Treasure Chest and head left through the open door then follow the path forwards and to the right this time. Head through the door to your right and into a small room, deal with the enemies in here and collect the Lifesaving Medicine on the table.

Then head back out the door, and continue following the path to the right. Head down the stairs here and keep pressing forwards, dealing with the Watchdog Hundo enemies as you encounter them until you notice a large opening under a bridge to your right. Deal with the enemies here and look for the door with an eerie grey glow coming out of it - walk up to it to use the Guest Room Key to open it and head inside.

There are a few corpses in here you need to fight, we counted five, and clearing them out on the 'Normal' difficulty didn't take too long. Once all the corpses have been cleared you'll talk to the Pale Monk who gives you the Treasure Chest Key.

Now you can head back to the Treasure Chest by the Magla Chamber and open it to obtain the Sanctified Amulet.

Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral Servants' Chamber walkthrough

Now, once again, head left from the chest through the door here, then follow the path forwards and around to the right then down the stairs. At this point keep following the path to the opposite side of the room then up some stairs on the right. Head through the first door on your left, collect the Gilded Cutlery on the table and head back out into the hall.

Follow the main path left until you encounter a Trance Crystal. Though it's spitting out enemies you need to focus on destroying this or it will just keep throwing them out at you - although do watch your back and attack enemies as needed.

Also, if you see the Crystal start to draw energy into itself and pulse then make sure you're standing a good distance away from it. This means it's going to spawn enemies, but also the pulse it sends out while doing so will really damage you.

When you've destroyed the Trance Crystal head to the right of where it was growing to collect some Blessed Water and open the door here. This creates another pathway back to the nearby Magla Hollow.

Once you've done this, follow the path forward from where the Crystal was growing and follow the path around to the right, dealing with enemy waves as you find them, until you find another Trance Crystal. As you did with the other one, focus on destroying it to stop it spawning enemies.

When you've cleared that, press forwards until you reach another large statue, collect the Rusted Bracers on the front of this. At this point you'll first want to head to the right and, though you can fight if you wish, we recommend trying to avoid engaging with the larger enemy here (it's easier). Once you see the Blue Elementa again though you can attack this as before.

Keep heading to the right here until you find a Neon Mushroom on the corner of a flowerbed.

From here, face the statue you passed earlier and head into the room to the left. In here smash the barrels on the floor to collect some Expensive Medicine.

Now head back outside to the large statue and continue heading past this, you should see another large enemy walking up and down the hall here. Again, you can engage this enemy but we found it best to avoid them.

With your back to the statue you need to head into the room to the left of the enemy walking up and down this area. In here you'll find some Ailment Absolution and a traumatised soldier sitting at the table. Speak to them and they'll give you the Altar Chamber Key.

Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral Altar Chamber walkthrough

Head out from the room with the Traumatised Solider in it then through the door that's almost directly opposite you, you'll use the Altar Chamber Key for this. Once inside, More's Cat will appear on your right - we recommend visiting them to save your progress at this point as the next Magla Chamber is quite a while away.

Deal with the enemies in this room, which is far easier to do if you stun them first. Then, smash all of the barrels around the room to collect Invincible Noodles and a Robust Remedy.

Once you've grabbed these head through the door into the next area and then dash past the enemies here on the ground to collect Bidou Meat.

Then, with your back to the point you collected the meat head up the stairs to your right and keep following the path here around until you hit an enemy. Engage them in a fight where you'll face a Sword Captain Malmorta and a Bow Captain Malmorta.

Deal with them, then continue up the stairs until you hit a dead end and can collect some Grand Iron. Then, head back down the stairs until you find an opening on your right that leads to a large wooden area.

Jump down into this area and follow the path forwards, you should see another item almost instantly on your left - collect this to obtain some Glossy Fur. Then, follow the path to the right until you encounter more enemies - deal with them but don't leave this part when you've defeated them.

Once you've defeated these enemies, turn back on yourself until you see a small opening in the boxes. When you see this, head through here and collect the Glossy Fur in front of you - then climb up the box here.

There will be two enemies here but we found it best to just dash past them and climb up the next box directly opposite you.

Then follow the path around until it brings you to another large enemy in a rather small space. You can choose to fight them, but we found it was possible to use dash to sneak around them and dodge their attacks to avoid engaging with them.

There should be an Onyx item to your left, then continue forwards past the enemy to the pile of barrels in the rear section of this area. Between the barrels is a chest, open it to collect the Silver Spatha weapon.

Turn your back to the chest and head towards the area exit, then keep following the path back to the point where you first encountered the skeleton enemies after you heard the mysterious voice. When you're back here, follow the path forward and to your left to drop down into another area where you should almost instantly be able to see more items for the taking.

Deal with the skeleton enemies down here and then collect the Apprentice Surcoat from the middle of the room, a Purified Teacake from inside one of the crates and an Ice Chunk tucked away in a corner. Be careful with that last one though, an enemy is waiting to ambush you behind a stack here.

Now, head back to the point where you dropped into this area then face into the area and head straight until you've got another chance to drop down.

Do so and you should find a chest on your left - open this to collect the Moonlight Mace weapon.

Now head back up a level to where you found the Apprentice Surcoat and head to the side where the skeleton ambushed you from behind a stack. You should find another place to drop down here - do this to get to the lower area.

Continue to follow the path forward and climb up the box in front of you, this will bring you back out onto a solid stairway/walkway. Once you're on here, follow the path to the left and keep going until you encounter more skeleton enemies.

Deal with them and keep following the path up the stairs until you come to a point where the path splits off in front of you and to the left. Ignore the stairs on the left for now and keep following the path forward - you'll encounter a couple of sets of skeleton enemies here, clear them all out to progress.

When you've dealt with all of them, follow the path until you hit a dead end with some barrels in it. Smash the barrels and collect the Purified Teacake item this reveals.

Now, start to head back the way you came but watch out for an opening on your right that leads to more of the area made by wooden boxes. When you find the opening, go through it and follow the path around to the left to collect some Pristine Clearwater.

Head back the way you came then up the stairs on your right, keep following this path up and along to your right. You'll encounter more skeleton enemies along this path, defeat them as you find them and then keep an eye out for the first opening on your right - this will be another drop down point that takes you back into the area made of wooden boxes.

Drop down here and follow the path until it brings you out to another area with a large enemy in it. As earlier, you can choose to fight this enemy or avoid it (which is what we did). The Blue Elementa is also here.

In this area there is a Peridot in the back right corner on the edge of the area and then hidden amongst some barrels to the left of this is some Blessed Water. Head back the way you came and watch out for an item in an open crate - collect it to obtain some Bidou Meat.

Now head back the way you came to get back up to the solid walkway. Once you're back up here, continue to follow the path to the right until you encounter More's Cat Mirage once again - we recommend saving your progress here as a tough foe is waiting behind the door.

It was at this point we chose to go back to the Servant's Chamber Magla Hollow and return to Grand Trad to recouperate, which ended up being a good choice.

When you're ready and your team has healed, head through the door next to the cat.

How to beat the Altar Chamber Whiteclad Soldier in Regalith Grand Cathedral in Metaphor ReFantazio

You'll now be facing the Whiteclad Soldier that was taunting you earlier on (they were the 'Mysterious Voice') and, unfortunately, as well as being strong they've got skeleton back-up.

We found that the best way to deafeat the Whiteclad Solider and his crew is to direct all of our initial attacks on him. You need to get him out of the way first or he'll continuously give the skeletons beside him buff after buff, which will eventually lead to your party's demise (or demises, depends on how many times you lose...)

Also, you need to make sure you're using your turns wisely and healing your party as needed - on the 'Normal' difficulty this enemy group packs a serious punch, so keeping your party HP levels above three quarters full is ideal.

When we fought him we found the Whiteclad Soldier himself takes a lot of damage from Light damage attacks, Strohl's 'Slicer' Archetype attack, and Firefang (which has a neat side effect of damaging all of the enemies here.)

Once you've dealt with the Whiteclad Soldier you can attack the skeletons in any way you want to, drawing on the experience you've gained by fighting them thus far.

When you've beaten them you can keep going forward, though we highly recommend visiting the Magla Hollow to the left side of this room and saving your progress here.

Once you're ready to move on, head back out the Magla Hollow and follow the path to your left through the door here. This will bring you into a small room filled with Feral Hundos - they should be weak enough to slice at without entering a full-fledged battle with them.

Clear the Feral Hundos then continue through the large door between the two statues in this room. This will take you to the Reception Chamber.

Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral Reception Chamber walkthrough

In this room press forward until you see an item on a bench between two statues - collect this item to obtain a Magla Potion (always useful).

Be careful though, one of the statues is a Gargoz that will come to life and attack you. We found that Gargoz are take damage from elemental attacks and are weak to wind attacks such as Mage Wind. They will not take damage from any basic weaponry attacks, so stick to elemental ones.

When you've dealt with the Gargoz head to the room opposite where you found the Magla Pill and head inside, in the left corner you should find some Chipped White Porcelain.

Once you're ready, head out of this room and follow the path around to the left. Climb the stairs here then continue through the large triangle doorway at the top.

Deal with the guards here then go down the stairs to the right, there's another guard and a Gargoz here. Deal with them both and collect some more Chipped White Porcelain.

Then, head through the door here into a larger room and follow the pathway around to the left until you come to a large doorway. Go through this to realise the elevator you need is covered in a magic barrier - this can only be broken by destroying the Magla Crystal powering it.

Yes, more exploring awaits. Head back out of this room and to the left, you should find a ladder here. Collect the Superior Mundane Threads at the bottom of it and then climb up to the next level. At the top you'll get your first look at the Crystal.

From here, head into the small room on your right with a single guard in it. Take them down and collect the Robust Remedy next to them before heading back to the top of the ladder.

From the top of the ladder head straight and through the triangle doorway. Here, another Gargoz and more guard enemies await. Deal with them then head continue through the next triangle doorway - this will bring you out to yet more guards.

As earlier, deal with the guards then press forwards around to the left. You should find a room here that's empty, continue through this room and through the door opposite you to enter one filled with enemies. Clear the enemies out and open the chest in here to collect some Purity Gloves.

Then, head back out to the main hall and follow the path across to the right, dealing with any enemies along the way. You should be able to find a Neon Mushroom on the edge of a flowerbed here.

From the Neon Mushroom look for a small door, head in here to collect some Ariadne's Thread on the chair to the right. There are enemies in here, though they should be weak enough to take down with a few melee attacks at this point.

Head out of this room and around to the right, through another triangle doorway that will lead you out to a large room with a statue in it. Of course, there are more soliders here, so deal with them first.

Face the front of statue in the middle of the room then head to the right, you should find a small room here. Go in here to encounter the Blue Elementa if you wish. Also, if you head down the stairs to the right of the statue you'll find a door sealed with a magic barrier and one that's open - but that's not important yet, however you should remember where this is.

If not, then face the statue and head up the stairs to the left, then through the doorway at the top of the stairs. This will bring you out to a large balcony area where you need to follow the path around to the left again until you come to an opening that lets you jump down onto the statue.

Jump down onto the statue, run across its arms then climb up onto the platform on the other side. Up here, head around to the right and through the triangle door here. Once through the door, head down the ladder to your right and follow the path around to the left then down.

At the bottom of the stairs here you should find that there's another Magla Hollow on your left. Enter here to save your progress and return to Grand Trad if you need to.

Exit the Magla Hollow when you're ready and head forward then down the stairs to the left. (Ignore the set leading upwards, the door here is locked for now.) At the bottom of the stairs will be a set of enemies - you can easily run past these (which we chose to do).

Head through the door to the right at the bottom of the stairs and this will bring you to a large room. In here, head up the small set of steps to your right and interact with it to use the Sanctified Necklace you found earlier (if you don't have it then skip this part.)

This will move the large gold statue in the other room down a level, which will now help you get to a previously inaccessible Treasure Chest.

Now, to get to this chest head back to the room with the statue in it from earlier, the one where if you head down the stairs to the right you'll find a door sealed with a magic barrier then an open door. Head through this open door and around to the left - you should find that you can now cross the arms of the statue.

Deal with the guards here who may drop the Cinder Igniter and collect the Onyx item next to them before dropping onto the statue's arms.

Climb across to the other side and a Treasure Chest containing the Exorcist's Cassock is on your left.

Open the door near the chest and this will bring you back out to the Magla Hollow you just discovered. Now, retrace your steps until you're back in the room where you moved the statue. In here, head to the left this time and collect the Magic Incense on one of the benches here before heading through the door with an eerie grey glow coming from it just to the left of this.

We highly recommend stocking up on HP and MP before entering this door, a group of quite tricky enemies await within - but so does the Crystal.

Once you've cleared out the enemies blocking your path you and you'll destroy the Crystal - hurray! Once you've done this you'll automatically be thrown back to the elevator but don't get on it just yet. Visit More's cat just beside it to save your progress before moving on. Once you've done this, then head through the door to the elevator.

Unfortunately when the elevator comes down three Elite Soldiers are on it - however they're pretty simple to defeat once you know how. Remember the Whiteclad Soldier from earlier? Use the same strategy you did with them - focus on staying alive and taking out the Mage to prevent them from buffing their team, then pick the rest off one by one.

Once you've cleared the trio out of the way you can ride the elevator to the upper level.

Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral Royal Portait Hall walkthrough

At the top of the elevator you'll now be in the Royal Portait Hall. You can venture around behind the elevator to encounter the Blue Elementa if you wish to, or you can keep walking through the main door out of the elevator area.

This will bring you to a small room with two guards in it, deal with them then continue through the door here and this will bring you out into the Royal Portait Hall itself - which is made clear by the obnoxiously placed portait of Louis you can see the moment you set foot in the room.

Head inside and follow the conversation - you can inspect the paintings on the ground if you want to. If not, then put your back to Louis' portrait and head out of the room to your left but don't forget to collect the Holy Ossuary on the nearby bench first.

Once through the door attack the two War Wulhas on the floor then continue through the next door, this will bring you out into a larger room filled with enemies. You can engage them or rush past them, the choice is yours but no matter what you do you need to head up the stairs on the right and through the door at the top here.

This will bring you face to face with Zorba - but don't worry, you're not going to fight them just yet.

Follow the dialogue through this interaction, we chose to use Louis' portrait as a shield to get through and the results were quite amusing if not deeply worrying.

Once you've gotten past this interaction continue following the path forwards through the next set of doors. Again, you can engage or ignore the enemies in this next room but what you must do is follow the stairs up and around to the right. At the top of the stairs ignore the enemies again, if you wish, and continue up the next set of stairs here.

At the top of the stairs you'll find another Magla Hollow - you know what we're going to say by now, head inside and save your progress. Also, the big fight with Zorba is close by so, if there's time left, you should consider heading back to Grand Trad to restore your party's HP and MP. Also, do some supply shopping if you can.

With your back to the Magla Hollow, head through the door to your left and you'll encounter several enemies. Deal with all of them (some should be weak enough to deal with with basic melee attacks outside of squad battle) and then head up the stairs in here.

At the top you'll find the Royal Sceptre Chamber - that's now empty thanks to Zorba.

Metaphor ReFantazio Regalith Grand Cathedral Sceptre Chamber and Heavenly Staircase walkthrough

Head through the open doors into the Sceptre Chamber itself and run down the long carpet here to the stand the Sceptre used to be kept on.

After a small bit of dialogue head through the door to the right of the stand (if you're facing it) and this will take you out to the Heavenly Staircase. At the top of which is Zorba, so turn back now to make any preparations you need to make before continuing.

Once you're outside just keep following the path laid out for you, there's only one way you can go to reach the top as rubble blocks the rest of the pathways so just keep running upwards.

Eventually you'll see More's cat once again - save your progress here as you'll be facing Zorba next.

When you feel ready to, head inside the door next to More's cat to face Zorba.

We found that a good strategy for beating them is to use Strohl's 'Slicer' Archetype attack and focusing it solely on Zorba throughout the fight, then using Fire-based attacks to keep the reanimated body enemies down. Don't let the zombies become too much or they can easily overpower you.

We've got a separate page showing you how to beat Zorba if you need more helpful tips.

Eventually you'll beat Zorba and you'll be transported back down to the base of the Cathedral with full HP and MP. Once you exit the Cathedral through the large doors you'll have completed this dungeon - though something far worse awaits outside...

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Metaphor: ReFantazio content then check out our pages showing you how to control your party and how to unlock Royal Archetypes.