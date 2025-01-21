Metaphor: ReFantazio gets an official manga adaptation

Metaphor: ReFantazio has been adapted into an official manga comic.

The first chapter is available to read digitally now in English on Manga Plus by Shueisha, while in Japan the manga will feature in V Jump magazine.

The comic comes from artist Yoichi Amano, who previously worked on the Dragon Quest Treasures adaptation, based on Atlus' RPG.

So far, this first chapter closely follows the story of the game and uses the canonical name for the young protagonist: Will.

It begins with the ambush from the opening of the game and sees Will exploring the Royal Capital Grand Trad, subject to prejudice, and remembering the past through flashbacks. It's all very familiar if you've played the game.

At least, at first. The manga changes the way Will meets fan-favourite character Strohl leading towards the climax of this chapter, suggesting it won't be a simple recreation of the game. Perhaps other character interactions will be switched up too?

Either way, expect plenty of chapters to run through Metaphor: ReFantazio's lengthy narrative that merges RPG conventions with political commentary in a rich fantastical world.

【NEW SERIES!】

(For English Series)



The Popular Fantasy Game Receives a Comic Adaptation!



"Metaphor: ReFantazio" Chap 001

【NEW SERIES!】

(For English Series)

The Popular Fantasy Game Receives a Comic Adaptation!

"Metaphor: ReFantazio" Chap 001

by ATLUS / Yoichi Amano @stud_zerohttps://t.co/pHNEH8whLq pic.twitter.com/DdzvV2WJ49 — MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA (@mangaplus_o) January 20, 2025

"Persona veteran Atlus flexes its expertise with a fresh take on high fantasy," reads our Metaphor: ReFantazio game review. "What it lacks in subtlety, it makes up for in grandeur and heart."

The game proved popular for Atlus, selling a million copies in its first day to become the developer's fastest-selling game.

The adaptation follows similar work by Kadokawa to adapt Elden Ring into a manga comic, though its Tarnished protagonist is a hopeless hero. A fan-made Elden Ring anime adaptation is also due later this year.