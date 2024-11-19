Game of the Year nominee Metaphor: ReFantazio is 42% off for Black Friday

Critically acclaimed RPG and Game of the Year nominee Metaphor: ReFantazio is already on sale for Black Friday at Amazon in the UK. For a limited time, you can snag the game for just £34.99 on PS5 and Xbox platforms. Whether you've been holding out for a discount or want the best price when picking it up as a gift, this is likely the lowest we'll see before Christmas.

It's not been long since Metaphor: ReFantazio launched, and to critical acclaim at that. Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale hailed it as "the quintessential Japanese RPG, with Atlus in epic, operatic form" in his review, granting it a triumphant 5/5.

He also said: "Taken as a straightforward fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is hard to beat, as Atlus expertly merges nostalgia and modernity. If its lofty thematic goals of ending prejudice and overcoming society's collective melancholia are too idealistic, perhaps that's actually the sort of positivity and hope we need right now. Maybe, above all, the true purpose of fantasy is to provide comfort as we reflect on our own world. If that's the case, Atlus' game is essential."

As mentioned, Metaphor's praise has been so high that it’s had the Geoff Keighley fedora tip, and is up for the big prize at the Game of the Year Awards. It's joined by Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Silent Hill 2, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

While this deal is UK only for now, we're also now fully expecting a discount across the pond in the US soon enough as well. More Black Friday deals are incoming every single day in the build-up to the official sale date on November 29. Most recently, we saw Sonic x Shadow Generations drop to just £29.99, another stellar discount to consider.