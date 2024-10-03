Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's difficulty is being adjusted to match its control styles

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will feature two different control styles, but players won't be able to freely switch between them.

That's because the difficulty of the game will be altered to match the control style.

The game's producers Noriaki Okamura and Yuji Korekado were interviewed by Famitsu and discussed some of the new additions in this remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The Legacy Style will mimic the original game with a top-down view and traditional controls, while the New Style will switch to a third-person perspective with modernised controls.

However, the development team found the difficulty level drastically changed depending on the chosen style - in particular the New Style has a wider field of view and allows Snake to shoot while moving, which made the game much easier to play.

As such, the two styles of play will be distinct as Konami alters the difficulty of each separately. Legacy Style will match the original, while New Style is being tweaked from scratch (presumably to match the difficulty, albeit with modernised controls). It means once players choose a control style, they'll have to stick with it throughout.

Other new additions include hidden collectibles alongside the original's kerotan frogs, and a quick function for camouflage for ease of use.

The game will also feature a visual filter to recreate the look of the original game - Konami previously confirmed to Eurogamer this can be applied to either control style.

Still, when asked about a release date the pair remained silent. A PlayStation blog post at the start of the year suggested a 2024 release, but the producers told Famitsu while the game is technically playable to the end, they want to ensure the game doesn't disappoint fans upon release.

Digital Foundry's Thomas Morgan went hands-on with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater back in August, describing it as "a doggedly faithful remake" though the new controls could prove contentious.