Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater still doesn't have a release date despite its 2024 window

Despite a PlayStation blog earlier this year that suggested Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater would drop in 2024, Konami still hasn't put a definite release date against the highly-anticipated remake.

According to Konami's half-yearly financial results, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is still listed as "TBD", alongside Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Townfall, and a couple of games only releasing in Japan.

It's not that publisher Konami is simply refraining from detailing the release dates of games coming in 2025, either - other titles on the list such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection have generic "2025" or "Feb 2025" dates appended. It's just Snake Eater and the Silent Hill games that have no hint of a street date at all.

If you were hoping for a little more information about Silent Hill 2 Remake's financial performance, that too is sadly missing from the presentation. For now, all we know is that it sold over a million copies in just three days.

Konami says the remake of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater maintains what players loved from the original, such as its story, characters, voice acting, gameplay, and music, but now it is "presented in an even more immersive experience".

It's been a year since we had got a look at some in-engine footage of Konami's remake. While Snake actor David Hayter gave the trailer his stamp of approval, others said they missed the older style of the original game.

"Whisper it quietly, but Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater looks like the most exciting Konami project in years," Digital Foundry's Tom Morgan wrote after some time with the game earlier this year.